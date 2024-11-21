Berghaus launches new weather-beating four-season apparel for winter
The new collection includes Ridge-Seeker and Ride-Roamer jackets and pants for men and women
Outdoors brand Berghaus has launched a new winter-ready collection of apparel. The Ridge-Seeker and Ride-Roamer jackets and pants are aimed at “keeping out the elements”.
The clothing range, with designs for male and female hikers, is rated as four-season.
Top of the range, and priced at £350, is the Ridge-Seeker GTX Jacket. It’s described as a “tough four-season shell in lightweight 3L Gore-Tex ePE”, and has reinforcements in key wear areas.
The jacket is meant for rough weather and long days of walking in the hills and mountains, but still provides a balance of durability with low weight. The women’s Ridge-Seeker weighs 500g (size UK 12) and the men’s weighs 556g (large). Matching Ridge-Seeker GTX Pants are priced at £280 (UK).
A Ridge-Roamer 3L Softshell Jacket (list price £270) can be worn as a mid-layer on very cold days or as an outer layer when conditions allow. The jacket is treated with a PFC-free durable water repellent (DWR) coating. There are also Ridge-Roamer Softshell Pants (list price £200).
