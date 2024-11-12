Bert wants you to slip on its shoe ‘pre and post activity’ – could it become your favorite new recovery footwear?

The new Bert shoe is designed to be a new kind of pre- and post-activity shoe – something that you can pull on before and after your time on the trail.

From what we’ve seen so far, the Bert looks like a close cousin of a wetsuit shoe. With a sock-like fit that follows the contour of the foot and a flatseam stitch along the cuff, I can imagine they would have come in handy that time my dog jumped out the canoe in the Wye Valley, UK, and I had to wade out to get him.

Closer inspection of the technical specifications confirms that they are indeed made of neoprene with a nylon-mesh front, EVA insole and rubber outsole. However, despite being described as ‘water-friendly’, they are not designated water shoes.

Lightweight and breathable, the Bert shoe should be suitable for both warm and damp climes (Image credit: Bert)

According to Bert, the neoprene upper is flexible, fast-drying and insulates against heat and cold, while the nylon mesh over the forefoot is there to allow air to circulate. The EVA insole is designed to absorb impact and distribute pressure evenly across the foot, something the manufacturer claims will improve posture and comfort. Bert also says the rubber outsoles are slip-resistant to keep you more stable on slidey surfaces.

They’re certainly light (weighing in at 9-11oz, depending on your size), meaning active travelers and bikepackers can throw them into a bag and barely notice the extra load. Bert also believes they’re flexible enough to squeeze into the tightest spaces.

They were initially designed as dog walking shoes – ones that had the comfort of slippers but that would fare well in wet weather. However, the designer’s husband – a competitive cyclist – found them invaluable for wearing to the start of events, and for pulling on after.

There’s been a lot of buzz of late about recovery shoes (shoes designed to be worn after an event to help your feet heal) and while the Bert shoes don’t offer the ergonomic cushioning associated with the most targeted designs, they have the potential to be a handy addition to your outdoor kit.

The shoes are so lightweight that you shouldn't notice the extra load in your bag (Image credit: Bert)

The shoes are made in Colombia, and a proportion of Bert's profits goes to dog sterilization projects to help reduce the number of strays. Bert also works with rubber-producing communities that have previously worked in illicit crops to give them second opportunities.

The shoes are on sale now for $74.99 (US) / £64 (UK). They come in men’s and women’s fits, in two colorways each.