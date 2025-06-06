Scarpa updates one of its most popular hiking shoes to make it resoleable for long lasting performance on summer trails
The Scarpa Cyrus 2 takes a new-and-improved approach to summer hiking shoes
If your summer hiking kit could use a refresh, Scarpa has just dropped a big update to one of its most popular hiking shoe designs.
The Scarpa Cyrus 2 has undergone a big transformation in fit, build and sustainability, according to the Italian brand. Based on looks alone, it's still got the durable Nubuck leather upper of its predecessor, but a less dainty-looking build. Despite that, the designers at Scarpa have managed to shave an impressive 2.8oz (80g) off each shoe, with a weight of 13.7oz (390g) per shoe for a US size 8.5. That makes for easier walking and less foot fatigue on long days.
Also on the comfort front, Scarpa has updated the fit using what it calls its ActiveFit technology, and says you can wear these shoes straight out of the box and on the trail without any break-in period required.
Though this shoe is made for easy summer trails and not technical treks, it's built to last with a durable collar, leather tongue and abrasion-resistant EVA midsole.
If you do encounter foul weather or tricky trails on your adventures, a Gore-Tex lining keeps your feet dry, and a newly designed PRESA sole with multidirectional lugs is said to improve traction and confidence.
The update we're most excited about, however, is that the new Cyrus 2 is resoleable, which means you can keep these shoes in rotation year after year, saving you money and helping to keep more outdoor gear from the landfill.
The Scarpa Cyrus 2 is available now in brown for $226 / £175 from SportsShoes.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.