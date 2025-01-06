Big Agnes hypes HyperBead – a new eco-friendly tent fabric to revolutionize your lightweight adventures

The new fabric will be launched this season across the brand's popular Copper Spur, Tiger Wall and Fly Creek tent lines

If you've finally admitted to yourself that you need a new tent for camping this summer but worry about the environmental implications of buying yet more gear, Big Agnes might have a solution for you. The Colorado outdoor brand has announced the launch of a new tent fabric it says reimagines its ultralight camping gear in a lighter, more sustainable and higher-performing package.

The brand's new HyperBead fabric technology will be used in some of its most popular tent lines – such as the rugged Fly Creek HV UL2 – starting this season.

Though tents, like waterproof jackets, often lose their water defenses over time and need re-proofed, Big Agnes says HyperBead is 25 percent more waterproof than traditional ultralight technologies and offers permanent water repellency.

It also claims the technology is six percent lighter than its predecessors, and more durable to stand up against the trials of pitching, weather and overstuffed backpacks.

Big Agnes has made a name for itself as a sustainability-focused brand, and in that vein, HyperBead is made without what it calls any "intentionally added" PFAS – more commonly referred to as "forever chemicals" – or DWR.

"We've spent two years sweating over every ounce and every detail of this process and technology," says Michael Thompson, director of design and development at Big Agnes.

"HyperBead is a complete reimagining of ultralight gear – a technology that performs better, weighs less and is easier on the environment."

If you're in the market for a new tent that can fend off the elements without weighing you down, HyperBead is being introduced in Copper Spur UL, Tiger Wall UL and Platinum, and Fly Creek UL Tents starting.