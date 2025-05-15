An icon, reimagined: Decathlon launch limited edition versions of its classic 2 Seconds Tent

The vintage aquamarine green and lavender purple colorway is one of three options for the limited edition 3-person tents

Decathlon's perennially popular 2 Seconds pop-up tent is celebrating its 20th birthday and the outdoor retail giant has announced new, limited edition colorways to mark the occasion.

Launched in 2005, the 2 Seconds range's low-price point, coupled with its instant pitching qualities, has made it an immensely popular option for entry-level campers and festival goers. That it's still going strong two decades later underlines the quality of its design and the appeal of its faff-free pitching.

In a statement, Decathlon said: "Embodying simplicity, versatility and freedom, this groundbreaking invention has been the catalyst for new experiences in all four corners of the globe". Crafted from 50% recycled fabric, the brand say the new colorways pay tribute to "the roots of adventure and the timeless spirit of camping".

The new versions of the 2 Seconds tent from Decathlon brand Quechua come in two sizes: a 2-person option and a 3-person option. Both feature three brand new vintage-inspired colorways.

The 2-person Quechua Instant camping tent, 2 Seconds Limited Edition, Vintage comes in orange, aloe green and light blue colorways and has a list price of £69.99 (UK).

The 3-person Quechua Instant camping tent, 2 Seconds Limited Edition, Vintage comes in aquamarine green / lavender purple, pumpkin orange / mahogany brown and cappuccino beige / ash green / green colorways and costs £89.99 (UK).

Lab tested and feature rich

Of course, as well as an attractive price, the main selling point of the 2 Seconds range has always been the tents' ability to magically spring to life in an instant. Plus, as they're free-standing shelters, once they've been liberated from their circular carry bags, you can walk around with them until you find the best place to pitch.

The tents feature a single vent in the top to enable airflow and avoid condensation in the night.

In terms of waterproofing, the PU-coated polyester flysheet has a 2,000mm hydrostatic head rating. This suggests a shelter that'll cope with the majority of conditions, including sustained rainfall. As you'd expect, all seams are sealed for additional fortification against the elements. Decathlon tests its tents in the lab by subjecting them to 44 gallons (200 liters) of rain per hour for three hours, before approval.

As well as putting its tents through the wringer in the rain room, Decathlon also pits them against its wind tunnels. The tent is placed on a turntable to properly assess every side of the tent against the wind. Test results state that the "tent should remain habitable in wind speeds of up to 50km/h (31 miles per hour) measured near ground level".

The interior is large enough to take two adults – Decathlon recommends a self-inflating mattress or sleeping pad of up to 23.6in (60cm) wide. However, the brand state to avoid inflatable mattresses over 2.4in (6cm) thick, as this greatly reduces the overall volume of the interior and could lead to condensation issues.

What is the 2 Seconds tent's best use?

If you're wondering whether these sort of pop-up tents are the best option for you, it's important to consider their strengths and limitations. Models like the 2 Seconds tent are ideal for garden campouts, festivals, beach days and spontaneous car camping trips, thanks to how easy they are to pitch.

If you're a backpacker looking for a tent to roam the backcountry with, a pop-up tent like this isn't ideal for a few reasons. Firstly, the large, circular carry bag isn't designed to be neatly stashed in a backpack, so portability becomes an issue. Then there's the fact that this kind of tent isn't rated to withstand the harsher elements encountered in the mountains. For backpacking adventures, opt instead for one of the best one-person or two-person tents.

So, if you're looking for a convenient option for casual camping, the 2 Seconds tent has 20 years of success under its belt. Plus, Decathlon offers repairs in its workshops should anything befall the tent during its first 3 years of use.