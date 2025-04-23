The bestselling Dagger Osmo tent is now made without harmful chemicals, and it's more spacious than ever

Outdoors brand Nemo Equipment has produced the world's first bluesign-approved backpacking tent, marking what it says is a significant achievement in tent manufacturing, which often relies on harmful chemicals to produce high-performing gear. The news comes just two months after we reported the brand had released the lightest insulated inflatable sleeping pad on the market.

The Nemo Dagger Osmo tent is already a bestselling model for the New Hampshire-based brand, but over the past 18 months, it has been reimagined to make it more sustainable throughout the entire production process.

“In the fall of 2023, our product team set out to take Dagger further by not only using 100% recycled fabrics that are free of PFAS and added fire retardant chemicals, but by creating the industry’s first bluesign tent,” says Gabi Rosenbrien, Product Development Director at NEMO.

Ordinarily, high-end backpacking tents like the Dagger Osmo rely on chemical treatments like PFAS to repel rain, and flame retardants to make them safe to pitch by the campfire. These treatments and the high use of highly technical fabrics to make these tents both lightweight and durable have traditionally involved the use of substances that pose significant environmental and health risks to those involved in the manufacturing process.

A new updated pole structure is said to expand its already roomy interior (Image credit: Nemo)

To be bluesign-approved, brands and manufacturers must disclose all relevant production and sourcing information and ensure full transparency and traceability of all steps in the processing and production chain. Bluesign designation includes a commitment to reducing water, energy and chemical use, improving health and safety in the workplace by eliminating harmful chemicals, meeting bluesign's high standards for pollution control, and ensuring products meet the group’s stringent chemical safety requirements.

“Achieving bluesign product for the Dagger Osmo tent demonstrates the progress we can make when brands are willing to challenge the status quo in product design,” says Daniel Rufenacht, CEO of bluesign.

“By prioritizing clean chemistry and sustainability, Nemo is setting an inspiring example for the outdoor industry, proving that exceptional performance and responsible manufacturing can go hand in hand.”

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While the brand was going through the approval process, it took the opportunity to also improve the performance of the tent, which is already well-loved by campers. A newly updated pole structure is said to expand its already roomy interior and increase the door opening and peak height. Both vestibules now have 22% more usable storage space thanks to what the brand calls a "volumizing strut".

For even easier pitching, the Axial corner anchor allows tensioning without re-staking (Image credit: Nemo)

For even easier pitching, the Axial corner anchor allows tensioning without re-staking, which could make a difference when you're trying to set up in a hurry. If it performs as well as its predecessor and has a smaller footprint, it could be a huge boon to the outdoor industry.

The 2-person model weighs 3lbs 15oz (1.7kg), which places it among the lightest 2-person tents we've tested and is almost identical in weight to the awesome MSR Hubba Hubba NX. The 3-person version weighs only a little more at 4 lbs 7 oz (2kg).

We haven't got our hands on the new model for testing yet, but it's already garnered a couple of five-star reviews from happy campers at REI, with one writing: "This tent is an absolute must buy!! From its light weight and durable materials, to its extremely spacious interior there is no quantifiable downside to this tent."

The new-and-improved Nemo Dagger Osmo is available now, priced at $499.95 for the 2-person model and $579.95 for 3-person capacity.