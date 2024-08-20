Watch Brit daredevil set new BASE jumping world record skiing off a Himalayan cliff

If you’re going to ski off a Hamalayan cliff at an altitude of 5,716m (18,553ft) it’s probably a good idea if you’re wearing a parachute. And if there are some mates around to record the feat so that you’ve officially broken a Guinness World Record and have something to go viral on socials, then all the better.

That’s exactly what 34-year-old Brit daredevil Joshua Bregmen achieved back in April when broke the record for the world’s highest altitude ski-BASE jump from a cliff on the Himalayan mountain Mera Peak and parachuted to the ground.

And here’s the video, which has just been posted to Instagram, to prove it…

A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords) A photo posted by on

Bregmen, who apparently lives full-time in his van, easily sailed past previous record of 4,359m (14,301ft), which set by French adventurer Matthias Giraud in 2019 (and there was us thinking James Bond set the previous record in The Spy Who Loved Me).

The summit of Mera Peak is actually 6,476m (21,247ft) so Joshua Bregmen wasn’t throwing himself off the top but that cliff still looks plenty high enough to us.

The feat had now been officially accepted as a new world record on the Guinness World Record website. “Joshua and his team spent over two weeks preparing for the attempt, which included hiking to the jump spot, clearing the course of debris and, of course, camping at extreme altitude. He took on this attempt to raise money for charitable causes,” said Guinness officials.

Bregmen’s record-breaking achievement is also impressive because it was accomplished entirely without any sponsors.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors