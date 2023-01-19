British actor Julian Sands reported missing hiking in icy California mountains

Actor Julian Sands (opens in new tab) has been reported missing during a hiking expedition in the San Gabriel mountains, California. Sands was walking near Mount Baldy, where dangerous conditions have led to several accidents in recent weeks.

Sands is best known for his roles in A Room With a View, The Killing Fields, Naked Lunch, and Arachnophobia. He was born in Leeds, UK, but now lives in North Hollywood.

Sands was reported missing on January 14, but as The Guardian (opens in new tab) reports, weather conditions in the mountains have made the operation extremely difficult.

San Bernardino County sheriff department spokesperson Nathan Campos explained that rescue crews were "pulled off the mount on Saturday evening for their safety"”, and the search has been continuing "“by drone and helicopter when the weather permitted".

Crews are also looking for another hiker, Bob Gregory, who was reported missing by his family on January 16. According to ABC News (opens in new tab), rescuers are searching the Crystal Lake area, and trying to find Gregory's cell phone.

High winds and ice

Officials have carried out 14 rescue operations to find people lost or injured in the mountains over recent weeks, including two fatalities.

"Please know the current conditions on Mt Baldy are adverse and extremely dangerous," said the sheriff's office. "Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous."

On December 28, 43-year-old Jarret Choi fell while hiking Mount Baldy's Ice House Canyon Trail (opens in new tab). Bad weather conditions meant it took rescuers two days to reach him, by which time he had succumbed to his injuries,

On January 8, 56-year-old Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas slipped and fell at least 500ft while exploring the mountain. Fellow climbers summoned help using a Garmin inReach satellite communicator, but she passed away from her injuries before she could be evacuated.