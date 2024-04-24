Casio launches tough new Baby-G watch that transforms Tamagotchi-style
The late 90s called...
The 90s are officially in style, and to prove the point, Casio has unveiled a new tough Baby-G watch that allow you to pop out the central unit and fit it into a Tamagotchi-style key fob. While the Baby-G + Plus BGD-10K doesn't actually include a virtual pet for you to take care of, it does have a tiny pixel art animation on the screen that changes twice every minute to give a similar feeling.
The watch comes in three fun colorways: the blue/purple BGD-10K-2, the hot pink/white BGD-10K-4, the lilac/pink BGD-10K-6, and the lemon yellow/white BGD-10K-7 (shown above).
As Casio fan site G-Central explains, each of the four watches measures 42.8 x 39 x 14.7 millimeters and weighs 33g. The watch case and band are made from resin, while the keyring case is silicone and can be decorated with a set of stickers provided in the box. The watch body is easy to pop out, and doesn't require any special tools.
Despite their fun looks, the four new Baby-G watches also have some impressive specifications, including a shock-resistant build and water resistance to depths of 100m.
Features include world time for 30 cities, countdown timer, stopwatch, five daily alarms, hourly time signal, full auto calendar, and a white LED backlight. Each watch has a battery life of approximately three years.
All four will be available direct from Casio later this month for $79, and you can sign up for notifications when they go on sale.
- The best field watches: our top recommendations
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.