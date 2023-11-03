Casio reveals three leafy new G-Shock watches with a botanical theme

Casio has unveiled three new women's G-Shock watches with soft earthy tones and botanical patterns. The men's Natural Color series launched in September, with one digital and three analog models in shades of green and brown, and now they've been joined by a trio of devices for people with slimmer wrists.

As Casio fan site G-Central explains, the women's Natural Color collection includes three watches: the beige-toned GMA-S2100NC-4A, the soft pink GMA-S2100NC-4A2, and the mossy green digital GMD-S5600NC-9.

As usual, it's the little touches that make these watches special. The two analog models have a day of the week indicator at the 9 o'clock position shaped like a tiny basil leaf, and the face of the digital one is printed with a subtle botanical pattern.

The two analog models have a day indicator shaped like a basil leaf (Image credit: Casio)

The resin parts of all three are made using biomass plastics derived from castor oil beans, reducing reliance on virgin petrochemicals.

All three are available to order now from Casio in Japan. The GMA-S2100NC-4A and GMA-S2100NC-4A2 are priced at ￥15,950 (about $110), and the is GMD-S5600NC-9 is ￥13,200 (about $90).