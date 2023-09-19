Clueless tourists stop for ukulele singalong on Grand Canyon rim

A group of hikers decided to take a break from exploring the Grand Canyon last week, but rather than settling at a picnic spot, they chose to hop a safety barrier and sit down for a singalong right on the canyon rim.

The dangerous ukulele session (which you can see below) was caught on camera by adventure enthusiast bootprintsonmysoul and shared via Instagram account TouronsOfNationalParks, which calls out bad behavior at sites of natural beauty around the world. Other similar incidents have included a woman nearly kicking an elk in the face while posing for pictures at the canyon, and a group who gathered for family photos right on the rim.

"I found a flock of tourons in the wild at the Grand Canyon today," wrote the bewildered witness. "Turn up the volume to hear their buddy providing a soundtrack on his ukulele."

A post shared by @touronsofnationalparks A photo posted by on

Most visitors enjoy the Grand Canyon safely, but the spectacular scenery seems to bring out the worst in a few. In December last year, a TikTok star was fined for a stunt where she hit golf balls into the canyon, then flung the golf club in as well.

Katie Sigmond's video caught the attention of law enforcement rangers, and she was cited for throwing objects into the canyon and disorderly conduct.

"Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below," said the NPS at the time.

In October 2021 another visitor was caught on camera hitting a baseball into the canyon, sparking a federal investigation. It's not known whether he was cited or charged.

The NPS advises all visitors to stick to designated trails and paths, stay at least two meters from the rim at all times, and never climb over rails and fences. Make sure you know where the edge is, and don't run, jump, or try stunts near the rim.

Visitors should also never throw anything over the rim. "Objects tossed over the edge or dislodged by walking off trail can injure hikers and wildlife below, or start landslides," warns the NPS.