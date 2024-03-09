Hiker almost kicks elk in face posing for pictures at Grand Canyon

A tourist has been caught on camera almost kicking a cow elk in the face while striking a pose at Grand Canyon National Park. The elk was quietly feeding from a tree, seemingly unbothered by the number of people nearby, until one woman decided to pose beside the animal with one leg raised in the air, barely missing the animal's snout as she kicked up her foot.

The resulting video, which you can watch below, was shared this week via Instagram account TouronsOfNationalParks, which highlights bad behavior at sites of natural beauty – often involving wildlife.

Other incidents at the Grand Canyon have included an influencer hitting golf balls off a viewpoint, a family taking photos right on the rim, and a group holding a ukulele singalong perilously close to the edge.

"Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in some cases, their survival. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, on a road, or in a developed area, leave it alone and give it space," said the NPS.

"Park regulations require that you stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all wildlife (including bison, elk and deer) and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. Disregarding these regulations can result in fines, injury, and even death."

If you're not sure how much space to allow, try closing one eye, extending your arm, and giving the elk, deer or bison a thumbs-up. If you can completely hide the animal behind your thumb, you're fine to continue watching provided the animal doesn't spot you and change its behavior.

For more advice, see our guides how to enjoy elk rutting season safely and wildlife safety: eight tips for unexpected encounters.