Connect with the trails and keep it stylish with the latest collaboration between The North Face and Japanese fashion brand Undercover

The latest collaboration between The North Face and Japanese fashion brand Undercover wants you to connect with nature and hit the trails in style.

Now available on The North Face website, the fourth 'Soukuu' line features trail running and hiking gear designed to maximize your performance and help you to move in harmony with your environment.

The collaboration's philosophy of finding "inward stillness and meditation in motion" is materialized in a high-tech, waterproof range of hiking and trail running garments and footwear.

The North Face / Undercover collaboration features 12 different items: six for hiking and six for trail running.

The hiking range includes multiple garments and a backpack suited to multi-day trips in the wilderness.

The rugged Mountain jacket and convertible Mountain pants are designed to ward off the elements when the weather worsens on your hike. They both feature 100% recycled Dryvent nylon and a non-PFC, durable water-repellent finish to save you from the rain.

The Mountain jacket, which is available for $550 (£495), comes with a handy removable hood, and for the $350 (£315) pants zip off to become shorts.

The hiking shirt is a long-sleeve, lightweight option for hitting the trails, made from breathable 100% polyester material. It's $200 (£180) on The North Face Website.

The Crevasse backpack boasts 8.4 gallons (38L) of capacity and offers plenty of support, including sternum and lower waist straps, which take the weight off your shoulders. Bag yours for $258 (£250).

With the most striking design in the Soukuu range, the Hedgehog Offtrail hiking shoes certainly grab your attention.

These unique hiking shoes are made from a combination of nylon, recycled polyester, and elastane. Their stretchy, durable materials prioritize freedom on the trails while aggressive Vibram outsoles aim to keep you upright.

This laceless pair features a Boa Dial fit system, which you simply turn to tighten and are available for $250 (£225).

The Soukuu trail running garments are designed to maximise breathability and freedom while moving fast.

The 100% polyester running top is a lightweight, simple option for bounding along the trails. Alongside its stylish design, there's a hidden pocket where you can store your phone and other belongings while you run.

The similarly lightweight shorts utilize an elastic binding waistband, which has plenty of pockets itself.

The perforated short-sleeve trail running top is available for $125 (£115), while the lightweight shorts retail for $150 (£135).

Finally, the Vectiv Pro Hybrid trail running shoes offer a cushioned, supportive fit to help you roam the backcountry in comfort.

The large Dream foam insert and Vective stacked plate system offer plenty of underfoot support and help to propel you over long distances, according to The North Face.

This pair is also ready for the trails, thanks to its aggressive sole plate and 3.5mm lugs, designed for harsh and varied terrain in the wilderness.

You can snag the Soukuu Vective Pro Hybrid trail runners for $250 (£225).

You can find the rest of the Soukuu range and more kit on The North Face website.