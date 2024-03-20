"I might need a lesson" – watch David Beckham wipe out while snowboarding through deep powder in the backcountry

Beckham learned that four plus feet of snow is a challenge for even the world's top athletes

Footballing legend has shared footage of himself snowboarding – and wiping out – at a luxury resort in Canada's backcountry. The Inter Miami owner shared the video, which you can watch below, plus several snaps of his ski trip on his Instagram account over the weekend.

One of the photos reveals the footballer was cat skiing with a small group, including his son Cruz, 19, at the exclusive Island Lake Lodge resort in BC. Similar to heli-skiing, but far cheaper, cat skiing uses a snowcat to get you out of bounds and into untouched powder stashes. According to Fernie.com, the star's trip coincided with 51 inches of new snow which made for epic riding conditions.

Though he's had a long and successful career out of being nearly flawless in the midfield, Beckham learned that four plus feet of snow is a challenge for even the world's top athletes. The video shows him cruising through the thigh-deep powder in the trees and making some nice turns initially before wiping out. He comes up laughing with a face full of snow and keeps going, only to go down again seconds later, all in good humor.

"What an amazing experience with friends, creating incredible memories…ending with the perfect triple somersault face plant."

Olympic snowboarder Shaun White commented that he too was riding at Island Lake Lodge that day, to which Beckham playfully responded: "I might need a lesson or 2."

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) A photo posted by on

Island Lake Lodge is a luxury backcountry resort on private land in the Canadian Rockies near the city of Fernie with 7,000 acres of terrain. Though anyone can access their cross country trail system, a private cat skiing trip like the one Beckham took will set you back over $2,500 for two days. Trips are booked up until the end of March.

The resort has been the backdrop for several ski films including Warren Miller's Ride. Bear Grylls filmed an episode of his survival show Man vs Wild at the lodge.