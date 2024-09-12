This multitool looks so cool you can wear it as a pendant

Hiking and camping aren’t pursuits that you’d normally do sporting a diamond necklace… but this new diamond-shaped multitool is so stylish you can actually wear it as a pendant. And for once you won’t be searching through multiple pockets trying to remember which one you stashed it in.

Welcome to the X-Edge Flounder, a useful little multitool with 13 different functions… well, 14 if you include being a talking point if you decide to wear it as a pendant. “Yes, it’s an EDC… I just choose to carry it round my neck.”

So many tools packed into a dinky little kite-shaped hub (Image credit: X-Edge)

The Flounder 2.0 comes to us from X-Edge, an Atlanta-based team specializing in titanium EDC products, such as the original Flounder , a keychain multitool which launched on Kickstarter last fall. The Flounder 2.0, which is also launching on Kickstarter, packs even more functionality into a even smaller package.

The new Flounder. made from GR5 titanium, weighs just 1.16oz / 33g, is 62.4mm / 2.45in in height and has over twice as many functions as its predecessor.



They are:

• A firestarter

• Bit driver & magnetic bit holder

• Everlasting pen

• Rope cutter

• Knife sharpener

• Bottle opener

• Flat head screwdriver

• Pry bar

• Box opener

• Saw

• Nail puller

• File

It also boasts 2 tritium slots, designed to hold tritium vials of luminous liquid, basically giving the multitool two little glow-in-the-dark stripes, allowing you to easily locate it during night time activities. You can even choose what color you want.

The pricing rewards tier is extensive and arcane but early birds can pick up the Flounder 2.0 for as little as $57, while (we think) the normal price will be $89.

