Family plea for clues to find hiker missing for almost three weeks at iconic coastal attraction in Northern Ireland

Hiker Lester McLennan has not been since going for a walk at the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland on November 1.

The family of a hiker missing for almost three weeks at the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland have appealed for two tourists who found his backpack to get in touch.

Twenty-year-old Lester McLennan, from south London, was last seen at the iconic coastal attraction on November 1.

It’s thought he set off for a hike after being captured that morning on CCTV outside the visitor centre at the UNESCO World Heritage site.

But no-one has seen the hiker since although two people are reported to have handed in his backpack, which was found close to the coastline.

Lester’s family believe the find may hold a vital clue to his whereabouts.

His mum Lalitha McLennan, who was visiting family in Northern Ireland with her son, raised the alarm when he failed to return to their accommodation in Belfast, an hour’s drive from the Giant’s Causeway.

She has appealed for information from the tourists about exactly where the backpack was found, so the family can continue their search.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Posted by PoliceServiceNI on

Lester is described as 6ft 3in tall with a slim build. He was wearing black glasses, light beige trousers with a dark belt, walking boots, a long grey coat and a dark zip-up jacket when he disappeared.

The Giant's Causeway lies at the foot of basalt coastal cliffs on the shore of the Antrim plateau in Northern Ireland.

Anyone with further information can contact police in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 76 02/11/24.

How to stay safe when solo hiking

Many people enjoy a solo hike, but it’s also vital that walkers follow advice for hiking alone.

Hikers should tell someone where they plan to hike, how long they might be and an approximate return time and location.

Navigation is key to staying safe and that means knowing how to use navigation aids, such as reading a map and using a compass.

Other tips include sticking to popular trails, where other people might find you if you get into trouble.

Taking a mobile phone with you allows you to call for help if you have an accident.

Hikers should also dress for the weather and check the forecast before setting out.