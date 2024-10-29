Finisterre launches "the Swiss Army knife of jackets" so you can stay comfortable on your adventures without breaking stride

At first, the Swiss Army knife analogy for Finisterre's new insulated winter jacket confused us. Does it boast two camping knives, a saw, a screwdriver, a set of mini tweezers plus a cork screw? No, what the UK brand wants us to imagine with the new Stratos jacket is a multi-use tool – and in this case, that tool is a very versatile jacket.

The Stratos – made with Stratos Modular Insulation – provides three options in one jacket. First, you can wear it as a full hooded jacket for cold, blustery treks where you want to seal out a howling gale.

If you're not expecting rain, snow or wind or already have a hood on your mid layer you can remove the hood altogether. And if it's mild out or you heading out on high-intensity pursuits? You can even take the arms off to turn it into a gilet that protects your vital organs but lets you dump heat.

“Adapt it to your needs depending on the day and without breaking stride,” says the brand.

Finisterre is well known for its focus on a cleaner environment and to this end, the Stratos jacket is created with:

100% NetPlus® (recycled fishing nets) outer

100% recycled woven nylon shoulder and hood panels for extra durability

100% Repreve ocean waste insulation made from recycled plastic bottles.

There is a female version of the new Finisterre Stratos jacket (Image credit: Finisterre)

Other features of the Stratos, which is available in both male and female designs for £350, include an adjustable hood and hem cinch adjuster, a microfibre lined collar and front entry patch pockets.