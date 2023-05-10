Fjällräven and Specialized launch new bikepacking gear – and it's so much fun

The backpacking experts at Fjällräven have teamed up with cycling pros at Specialized to design a new range of bikepacking gear (opens in new tab), including apparel to keep you cool and comfortable, and bike bags for toting all your camping essentials.

Fjällräven and Specialized first joined forces last summer to make a selection of equipment for expeditions on two wheels. The idea is that adventures don't have to happen in far-flung locales or involve weeks of planning, When you feel like taking a break, you can just throw some bags onto your bike and hit the trails.

Some of the highlights of the spring 2023 collection include a new lightweight roll-top handlebar bag, not unlike the High Coast Foldsack you might use as a summer daypack. The S/F Handlebar Rolltop (opens in new tab) is waterproof, with compression straps to keep everything locked down, and can be worn as a shoulder bag when your bike is locked up.

(Image credit: Fjällräven, Specialized)

When you're bikepacking, space and weight are at a premium, so anything that can perform more than one job is a winner. The S/F Sleep Poncho (opens in new tab) is designed to do double duty as a camping blanket and snug insulated jacket to keep you snug in the evening when temperatures drop. If you're adventuring with a friend or partner, you can even zip two Sleep Ponchos together for extra warmth.

(Image credit: Fjällräven, Specialized)

For shorter trips and occasions when you don't want a heavy load on your back, the S/F Expandable Hip Pack (opens in new tab) lets you carry two water bottles and 4.5L of gear, then expands into a 11.5L backpack when you need the extra carrying capacity.

(Image credit: Fjällräven, Specialized)

You can find the full range of bikepacking gear online (opens in new tab), including shirts, hats, vests, bib shorts, and even field suits made to take you from the bike to your tent, and back again.