Best camping blankets 2022: for cozy camping trips all year round
Snuggle up in our top nine picks of the best camping blankets, from lightweight, insulated quilts to warm fleeces
When it comes to the best camping blankets, coziness is king. It may be that the very reason we go camping in the first place is to get back to basics and get closer to nature, this shouldn't come at the expense of comfort and warmth. The best camping blankets give you at least a certain amount of luxury.
What is it that makes the best camping blanket the "best"? After all, a regular woollen blanket from home will surely do the job, keeping you snuggled and warm? Well, the best camping-specific blankets are lightweight, versatile and a real boon to any camping trip.
Like the best sleeping bags, many of the best camping blanket options are stuffed with insulation, while some are crafted from cozy fleece. They are light enough to be taken on backpacking missions and can perform a variety of functions beyond the obvious use as a blanket. From a handy pillow or cushion to sit on to an additional layer over your sleeping bag, their uses are many.
It's worth noting that the best camping blankets differ from camping quilts, which are designed specifically as open-plan sleeping bags that tuck around your sleeping pad. Read more on this in the section about what to look for when buying the best camping blanket at the bottom of our guide.
The best camping blankets for versatility
If you want a quiver-of-one camping blanket that you’ll get lots of use out of, I’d recommend Voited’s popular and versatile Ripstop blanket. It’s one of the more expensive models on the market, but you get what you pay for – the Ripstop doubles up as a comfortable pillow and even as a lightweight sleeping bag.
This blanket packs down easily into a stuff sack that’s as comfortable as many dedicated camping pillows I’ve rested my head on. Or you can use poppers along the sides to create a simple but functional sleeping bag that might not be technical enough for more hardcore camping adventures, but is plenty warm enough for summer camping, and makes it a nice choice for festivals. According to Voited, it provides warmth up to around 13°C / 55°F.
Brilliantly, Voited’s versatile blanket is made with fully recycled materials, using repurposed plastic bottles, and comes in no less than 17 vibrant designs and retro prints (in the US, at least – there are considerably fewer available on the brand’s UK site). It’s also machine washable.
Read our full Voited Recycled Ripstop Outdoor Camping Blanket review
The best down camping blankets
Kelty’s Galactic down blanket stands out among the best camping blankets for its fun, futuristic tie-dye design. This oversized quilt approaches a double duvet in length, so it’s good for two people to share, and can be popped on top of a double air bed if you’re off glamping.
I also like it as an extra layer over a sleeping bag on chillier nights, as it’s easy to tuck in and adds welcome warmth and weight on shoulder season camps.
Inside the silky-soft but durable outer fabric are pockets of down, which do a great job of trapping warmth in quickly while still feeling pleasingly light and airy.
Kelty call this blanket “super compressive” – it’s not tiny but does stuff easily into a stuff sack for storage.
I love the bright, bohemian design in purple (Grisaille) and red (Cranberry), but would avoid the cream-and-brown (Cathay Spice) version, which just looks a bit muddy. It’s also a pity this blanket doesn’t pop or zip up into a makeshift sleeping bag.
Read our full Kelty Galactic Down Blanket review
Once you try a down camping blanket it’s hard to go back to anything else – animal down offers a brilliant combination of warmth and weight that instantly traps your body heat around you.
4Monsters’ design can be worn as a poncho as well as used as a blanket, and on hot summer nights would also work as a lightweight sleeping bag. And unlike some other down blankets on the market, this design is water-resistant enough that light rain will bead right off it, so if it does get wet or there’s a spillage, you won’t be left with a sodden mess.
However, while this blanket can be washed, I’d avoid doing so if possible, as a large down blanket like this is a hassle to dry, and you may need to re-treat it with a waterproofing agent after a wash.
When the time comes to break camp, the blanket stuffs into a stuff sack that straps easily to the side of a backpack, and also features its own carry strap so that you can sling it on your back for shorter walks.
I tested the small version, but there’s a medium and a large version available too, in a range of neutral and smart colors.
Read our full 4Monster Lightweight Down Puffy Blanket review
Best camping blanket for toughness
Two hundred bucks is, we’d agree, a lot of cash to splash on a simple camping blanket. If you do want to invest in the best of the best, though, that might just be the Yeti Lowlands.
This blanket is large, heavy-duty and ready to take on the elements, with a fully waterproofed bottom layer and a soft-to-touch outer material that’s designed specifically to repel dirt and pet hair. Squished in the middle is a layer of insulation that provides great warmth.
This blanket is a lot heavier than many quilted designs, but if you like to sleep under a weightier blanket, it’s a comfy choice.
Where it excels is for sitting on wet ground – no water will seep through, and you can just brush moisture off the waterproof bottom when you’re done.
Ideal for rough-and-tumble outdoor adventures such as fishing or car camping, especially if you’re bringing mucky pups and messy kids along.
Read our full Yeti Lowlands Blanket review
The best camping blankets for the environment
Rumpl uses the same technology in this blanket that you’ll find in sleeping bags and down jackets for superior warmth all wrapped up in a soft, cozy blanket. Using 100% recycled materials, this down alternative camping blanket is extraordinarily lightweight but provides instant heat and all with a smaller carbon footprint.
Though this blanket doesn’t double as a sleeping bag or camping pillow, you can use it as a sleeping bag alternative in the warmer months as well as for picnics and hanging out on the couch watching TV. The fun design makes it a head-turner at festivals too, though you won’t want to get too close to the campfire in it. It might not be flame-resistant, but it’s water-resistant so don’t worry about small spills or tears. When you’re ready to head home, pack it up in its water-resistant stuff sack and throw it in the washing machine to freshen it up.
All in all, its impressive warmth-to-weight ratio, use of recycled materials and eye-popping design make for a winning formula.
Read our full Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket review
If 'pretty' is top of your wish list when shopping for an outdoorsy blanket, get a load of Slowtide’s gorgeous Valen, which features a reversible fleece design in bright primary colors that will look as smart folded up on your sofa as it will gracing a tent, a tipi or a camper van.
The Valen is at the more affordable end of the best camping blanket spectrum, too. It is a soft, fleecy blanket that’s just big enough for two to share, but best as a roomy choice for one person.
This design is also fully recycled – all Slowtide polyester products are made from 100 per cent recycled post-consumer waste, primarily plastic bottles.
I like this simple and affordable fleece for dry-weather camping, festivals and camper van weekends, but a larger version, the camp blanket (opens in new tab), which is also water-repellent, is available for £50, and will be able to tackle tougher camping trips.
Read our full Slowtide Valen Blanket review
The best budget camping blankets
Can you score a decent camping blanket for under a tenner? You can with Trespass’s fleece-y little number.
This simple fleece blanket is soft, cosy and roomy enough for one or two people to share. It’s easy to machine wash, and rolls up small enough to pop in a backpack when you’re on the go.
This fleece is admittedly on the thin side, and only offers limited warmth compared to heftier, down-stuffed camping blankets I tested out, but at this price, I can’t really knock it – it’s a functional fleece that makes for a nice lightweight layer on spring and fall forays.
The affordability of this fleece makes it handy just to have around the house – other reviewers report using these blankets for everything from caravan holidays to Scouts camp-outs. And at this price, you can afford to buy a few to stick in your car, van, tent and garden ready for your next chilled-out evening around a fire.
Read our full Trespass Fleece Blanket review
Many of the best camping blankets can be surprisingly expensive – not so Mountain Warehouse’s Compact Camping Blanket.
Light quilting offers comfy warmth in balmier spring-fall conditions (but I’d pick something more heavyweight for cold weather), and there’s a handy built-in pocket you can stuff the blanket into, making a decent camping pillow when bedtime comes. Or, when the blanket’s rolled out, you can put a camping pillow in there for a very comfy nap setup.
I’d have liked this design to be larger, to work for two people, but at this price I won’t complain. A great option to have handy in your car, camper van or camping kit bag for summer adventures, and the blanket’s pillow alter ego makes it a good choice for long-haul travelling, too. The light blue colorway is lovely but could look dirty quickly.
Read our full Mountain Warehouse Compact Camping Blanket review
Best camping blankets for keeping insects away
If you love camping and hiking in tropical climates or regularly brave the Scottish Highlands in summer, you’ll know that biting insects such as mosquitoes and midges can really ruin the fun of outdoor adventures.
A good tent with a mesh inner lining and the best insect repellents are your first defence, but adding insect-proof clothing and an insect-repelling camping blanket to your arsenal can also really help.
Keela’s clever blanket uses Insect Shield Technology, which does what it says on the tin – it’s a built-in insect repellent that offers long-lasting protection from mosquitoes, ticks and other bugs that can carry dangerous diseases.
Two sizes are available, but I’d recommend picking the larger one for more protection. Besides this handy bug-be-gone tech, the blanket is cosy and soft to touch, although the three primary colors available are a bit on the bright side.
Read our full Keela Insect Shield Blanket review
|Blanket
|RRP
|Weight
|Insulation
|Compatibility
|Voited Recycled Ripstop Outdoor Camping Blanket
|$115 (US) / £85 (UK)
|1,100g / 38.8oz
|Synthetic featherlight fiber
|Versatile multi-use blanket for summer camping and glamping
|Kelty Galactic Down Blanket
|$129.95 (US)
|810g / 28.5oz
|550 fill power down
|A packable, lightweight option for summer weekend camping
|4Monster Lightweight Down Puffy Blanket
|$80 (US) / £65 (UK)
|460g / 1lb
|Down
|Three-season warmth, and light and portable enough to suit wild campers
|Yeti Lowlands Blanket
|$200 (US) / £200 (UK)
|2.2kg / 4lb 13.6oz
|Synthetic (polyester)
|Car camping adventures with kids and pets
|Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket
|$179 (US) / £160 (UK)
|1-person: 816g, 2-person: 1.5kg
|Synthetic down alternative
|Summer camping, van camping, glamping
|Slowtide Valen Blanket
|$59 (US) / £45 (UK)
|450g / 15.9oz
|Polar fleece
|Ideal for glampers on a budget
|Trepass Fleece Blanket
|£7 (UK)
|350g / 12.3oz
|Fleece
|A brilliant budget-friendly pick for any outdoor excursions
|Mountain Warehouse Compact Camping Blanket
|$15 (US) / £20 (UK)
|400g / 14oz
|Synthetic
|This lightweight quilt is a good pillow/blanket hybrid if you’re travelling light
|Keela Insect Shield Blanket
|£50 (UK)
|750g / 26oz
|None
|Take this insect-fighting blanket on tropical camping trips
How we test camping blankets
The camping blankets featured in this guide have been put to the test in outdoor scenarios ranging from camping trips to al fresco evenings spent stargazing, in a variety of temperatures and conditions.
For more details, see how Advnture tests products.
How to choose a camping blanket
For a seemingly simple product, there are many varieties of camping blankets. Remember that blankets are different to camping quilts. If you're interested in a quilt, see our feature on camping quilt vs sleeping bag. Otherwise, read on for the lowdown on what to consider when choosing the best camping blanket.
Weight and size
Have a think about where and how you plan to use your new camping blanket before you invest. If you’re going wild camping or usually only camp for a weekend at a time, then small, lightweight models that compress into a stuff sack so that they can fit into or strap onto your backpack are your best bet. Look for lighter designs weighing under 500g.
If your idea of a good camping holiday is full bells and whistles for two weeks, staying in a posh glamping tent, car camping or camper vanning, you can afford to pick a larger but heavier blanket at over a kilo in weight. It’ll be more comfortable but bulkier to store.
Most brands list the weight and dimensions of their blankets, so if you want something smaller for one person or larger to fit on a double air mattress, figure out what size works for your before you shop.
Materials
We usually recommend picking a quilted and insulated camping blanket, ideally one that uses ripstop material to protect the insulation. These are usually the lightest and warmest blankets you’ll find, and are also easy to pack down into a stuff sack for transportation. If you’re on a budget, simple but soft fleece blankets offer less warmth than insulation but still work well in warmer weather, are easy to stick in the wash and are often fully recycled. If you need something hardy you can sit on as well as wrap up in, look for a design featuring a waterproofed bottom.
Design
A lot of camping kit is admittedly pretty boring to look at, but the best camping blankets seem to buck this trend, and often come in a range of bright and beautiful colors and patterns. These colorful options look good when adorning the fanciest of glamping tents, or just thrown on your sofa at home, so you’re likely to get more bang for your buck by picking a good-looking design. Of course, there are more simple, subtle designs in our round-up
Features and other uses
Some blankets are just that – a square of warm material. Others are designed to double up for other uses. Some can transform into camping pillows by stuffing the blanket in a stuff sack. Other can multitask as sleeping bags by zipping up the sides, or as a poncho, by using some kind of neck attachment. Some blankets are water-resistant or have waterproof bottoms, which will help deal with the thrills and spills of camping trips. The more bells and whistles, the more expensive the camping blanket usually is, but many of them are worth the extra spend if you’re planning on using your new blanket regularly.
An award-winning travel and outdoors journalist, presenter and blogger, Sian regularly writes for The Independent, Evening Standard, BBC Countryfile, Coast, Outdoor Enthusiast and Sunday Times Travel. Life as a hiking, camping, wild-swimming adventure-writer has taken her around the world, exploring Bolivian jungles, kayaking in Greenland, diving with turtles in Australia, climbing mountains in Africa and, in Thailand, learning the hard way that peeing on a jellyfish sting doesn’t help. Her blog, thegirloutdoors.co.uk, champions accessible adventures.
