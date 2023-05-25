Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar hits record low price

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar for just $799.99 at Amazon. That's $200 of the list price, and the cheapest we've ever seen this behemoth of a sports watch.

The Garmin Fenix 7 series launched last year, and the 7X Sapphire Solar is the biggest of the bunch. It has all the same fitness and health tracking features as the standard Fenix 7, plus extended battery life, an extra tough sapphire crystal lens, and more internal storage for apps, music and maps.

Best of all (in my opinion) there's also an extremely handy flashlight built into the top of the watch, which can be activated by double-pressing the backlight button.

The flashlight is one of those feature you use once, and wonder how you ever lived without it. Whether you're looking for your keys, zipping up a sleeping bag, or running through a dark mile-long tunnel, it has a million uses.

