Go for a run tomorrow to earn this special Garmin badge

It's nearly Halloween, which means it's time to lace up your running shoes and prepare to earn Garmin's 2023 holiday badge. It's easy to get, but you only have 24 hours to add it to your collection.

Luckily, if you've got a busy day planned, running isn't our only option. In fact, you can get the badge for completing any activity, so if you're taking the kids trick-or-treating, you can count that as a walk and get a treat of your own when you're done. As long as you log something between 00:00:00 and 23:59:59 on the day, it'll count.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin badges don't actually earn you anything other than bragging rights between friends, but they're still oddly motivational. If you want to see a list of all the ones that are currently available, the Garmin Badge Database has a complete list, including time-limited awards and ones specific to particular countries. If you're feeling sneaky, you can earn badges for other locales by changing your location in Garmin Connect's settings, but we'd never condone such behavior.

Instead, why not try to earn one of the new sleep badges that the company has recently added? If you leave your watch on at night the possibilities include Sleep Savant (receive sleep data for 30 consecutive days), Sleep Streak (get a sleep score of 75 or above for seven consecutive days), and Mythical Sleep (get a sleep score of 100).

Alternatively, check out our list of 23 easy Garmin badges you can earn this weekend, even if you don't get a decent night's rest.