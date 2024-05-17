Act fast – the Garmin InReach Mini 2 is back to its lowest price ever on Amazon, and it could save your life

Here at Advnture, we're always telling you that shouldn't venture into the backcountry without a satellite communicator in case you end up hot water, but we're also the first to admit these safety devices are far from affordable. Today, however, excellent Garmin InReach Mini 2 has dropped down to just $299.00 on Amazon in the US.

The last (and only) time we saw the InReach Mini 2 at this price was for a few days back in December. It's typically closer to $399, so this deal gives you a full 25% in savings and it's even cheaper than the best deals we found on Black Friday back in November.

The Garmin InReach Mini 2, which launched last year, is tiny but powerful, letting you stay in touch with friends and family even when you've got no phone signal, and summon emergency help from anywhere in the world. We can't imagine this deal will last for long, so if you've been holding out for a better price, we suggest you act now.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best Garmin InReach Mini deals near you.

Garmin InReach Mini 2: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This is the lowest price we've seen on this life-saving device, knocking 25% off the list price. If you're planning a trip into the backcountry, it could give you valuable peace of mind.

You can send messages to other InReach devices, and connecting the InReach Mini 2 to your phone via Bluetooth allows you to send text messages via satellite using the Garmin Messenger app. Sending an interactive SOS alert will connect you to a 24-hour emergency response center, which works with rescue teams worldwide to get you the help you need.

In order to use the InReach Mini 2, you'll also need a subscription plan to send data. There are lots of options available, including annual plans if you're going to be travelling frequently, and shorter term monthly plans if you're going on a camping or hiking on vacation, but don't need coverage all year round.

If you're not in the US, here are the best Garmin InReach Mini 2 deals near you: