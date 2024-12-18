"I was not aware a GPS device was illegal" – US-based ultra runner arrested in India for carrying Garmin InReach

The trail runner was detained for carrying the commonly used satellite communicator

A US-based ultra runner has revealed she was arrested in India earlier this month for carrying a popular satellite communicator used by hikers and trail runners to stay connected in the backcountry.

Posting to Instagram, Tina Lewis, who is from Canada but lives in Colorado, says she had been traveling with her Garmin InReach in India for 2.5 months without any issues.

"I brought my Garmin InReach device as I do for many of my international trips for camping, possible mountain adventures, and to use when there is no cell reception for safety as a solo female traveler."

The InReach allows backcountry users to exchange messages with friends, family and rescue officials even without cell service. However, when Lewis arrived in Goa in early December, officials detained her on the basis of the 1933 Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, which states that possessing wireless telegraphy equipment without a proper license is prohibited.

"I was not aware a GPS device was illegal," says Lewis, who shares that she endured "hours of investigation" and days in court before being released and cleared.

The runner, who won the Leadville 100 in 2012, has continued her travels despite the experience and is now in Kerala, writing: "I’m not sure I will feel the same way about the country as I did before but I’m willing to at least leave with a better experience, and some good stories. I am most certainly getting the entire India experience."

She also claims that since her arrest, at least two other foreign tourists have been arrested for carrying the device, including an American and a Czech cyclist.

Garmin InReach devices have saved many hikers' and skiers' lives and have been used in over 10,000 successful rescue missions across the globe. Small, rugged and lightweight, this satellite communicator enables two-way text messaging using GPS technology, even in areas with no cell coverage. However, in Garmin's information page about using the device internationally, the company does issue the following warning:

"iIReach devices operate on the Iridium satellite network, which provides 100% global coverage. However, some countries require prior permission or a government-issued registration code to activate or use satellite communication devices. Other countries completely prohibit the use of satellite communicators. In addition, United States embargoes prohibit providing satellite communications products and services in some countries."

The following countries may prohibit or limit the use of your satellite communicator:

Afghanistan

Crimea region of Ukraine

Cuba

Georgia (SMS)

India

Iran

North Korea

Myanmar

Sudan

Syria

Thailand

Vietnam

China

Russia

If you are planning on traveling abroad with your InReach or a similar device, you can learn more about countries that may prohibit their use here.