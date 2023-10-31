The Garmin Instinct 2 is one of my all-time favorite watches – and it's cheaper than ever today

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar for only $299.99 at Amazon. That's a massive 25% off the list price, and the cheapest this super tough, super practical sports watch has ever been.

I test a lot of sports watches, but the Garmin Instinct 2 remains one of my favorites. It's compact, tough, and has frankly ridiculous battery life, particularly if you opt for the solar version. It can theoretically last forever on a single charge with sufficient exposure to sunlight, and even in ordinary use with regular workout tracking, you can expect it to keep running for weeks rather than days, making it great for camping and hiking trips.

The two-part display is cleverly designed, and the case is rugged without being outsized. In fact, when I reviewed it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I gave it a full five stars.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for today's best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2 where you are.

My only real criticism of the Instinct 2 Solar is that it's not great for maps. While you can transfer courses to the watch via the Garmin Connect app, the monochrome memory-in-pixel display means you don't see much detail. In all other respects though, this is an excellent sports watch that'll take a beating and keep on running.

