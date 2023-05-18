Garmin Instinct 2 Solar hits lowest ever price in the UK

Today, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar at Amazon for only £259.99 (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 26% off the regular price, and the cheapest this seriously tough GPS watch has ever been in the UK.

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is one of my all-time favorite watches, particularly when it comes to hiking and camping. First of all, it's built like a tank. I definitely wouldn't advise putting it through a washing machine, but I did exactly that by accident, and it survived utterly unharmed. Secondly, its battery life is second to none. With all power-saving features enabled it could hypothetically last forever on a single charge, but even in normal use, you can go weeks without plugging it in.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar where you are.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: £349.99 £259.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £90 The Instinct 2 Solar is one of the best Garmin watches around, and it's hit its lowest ever price at Amazon today. If you're sick of having to recharge your sports watch, this is the one for you.

If you're going to be off-grid for a while, the Instinct 2 Solar is easily one of the best watches you can choose, and with a regular dose of sunlight it'll last even longer between charges. In fact, it's so good that I recently decided to trade in my Garmin Fenix 7 for one.

If you don't live in the UK, here are the best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar where you are:

Today's best Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Standard Edition deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $450 (opens in new tab) $349.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $449.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $764.98 (opens in new tab) $509.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals