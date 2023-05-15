Get £90 off the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar at Amazon today

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar for just £259.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 26% off the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been in the UK.

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is one of the best GPS watches around for outdoor adventures, particularly if you're planning to be away for several days. It's one of the best I've tested when it comes to GPS accuracy, even in tricky conditions like near tall buildings, and its battery life can't be beaten, potentially lasting forever on a single charge.

In real world conditions you'll still need to plug it in occasionally. After all, there's not much point in buying a sports watch and then switching off all its sensors. However, you can still expect to go weeks and weeks between charges, even with regular use of its great sports tracking features. I'm a particular fan of some of the niche sport modes like stand up paddleboarding, which not only records your speed, distance and route, but also counts your paddle strokes and stroke rate.

