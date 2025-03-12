Gondola cabin detaches as another skier thrown from chairlift – string of lift-related accidents plagues North American ski resorts

By published

Two incidents occurred at different resorts on the same day this week

Chairlift at Copper Mountain Resort
(Image credit: andrew reimer)

It's been a rough few weeks for lift ops at North American ski resorts as a number of lift-related malfunctions have resulted in injuries and prompted closures.

Two incidents occurred at different resorts on the same day this week. At 9:20 a.m. on Monday, March 10, a gondola carrying eight people fell to the ground at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden in British Columbia.

"Based on preliminary findings, a lift hanger broke while this carrier was leaving the bottom station, causing it to fall approximately one meter to the ground. Our patrol team and first responders were rapidly dispatched on scene," says the resort in a statement.

No one was seriously injured, but all remaining passengers had to be evacuated for safety reasons. The resort closed for the remainder of the day and the gondola remains closed while the incident is under investigation.

That same day, a skier fell from the Triple Chair at Montana's Red Mountain Lodge Ski Resort. The resort has been scant on details, saying only that "a guest was injured as the result of a chair lift incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his friends and family." However, local news reports say the area was experiencing extremely high winds on that day. The Triple Chair remains closed.

Last month, a skier was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the chairlift he was riding at Attitash Mountain Resort in New Hampshire detached and fell 20 feet to the ground. Parent company Vail Resorts hasn't released any further details on that incident.

Despite the recent spate of accidents, lift and gondola malfunctions remain relatively rare and ski lifts in the US are subject to regular inspections per the Tramway Board regulation. To protect yourself from user error-related injuries, read our articles on skiing safety and riding a chairlift.

CATEGORIES
Julia Clarke
Julia Clarke

Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.  

More about outdoor
Hoka Elite Terrain System Tor Ultra Lo

Hoka's new line of Elite Terrain System hiking shoes look ready to clock in for a day of work on the trail
Chair lift moving past the ski slopes at Keystone, Colorado in the Rocky Mountains.

Skier dies in high speed collision at popular Colorado resort
Hoka Elite Terrain System Tor Ultra Lo

Hoka's new line of Elite Terrain System hiking shoes look ready to clock in for a day of work on the trail
See more latest
Most Popular
Hoka Elite Terrain System Tor Ultra Lo
Hoka's new line of Elite Terrain System hiking shoes look ready to clock in for a day of work on the trail
Chair lift moving past the ski slopes at Keystone, Colorado in the Rocky Mountains.
Skier dies in high speed collision at popular Colorado resort
Salomon Speedcross 6 deals image
We called the Salomon Speedcross 6 "a sublimely comfortable trail shoe that really grips" – get up to $50 off them right now at Backcountry
Merrell Agility Peak 5
We love these "high-performing and technically advanced" trail running shoes from Merrell - snag 25% off right now
Tom Hollins battling through the snow
Ultra-runner summits 214 peaks in eight days to claim coveted Wainwrights challenge crown
Rhode Island forest
Hiker dies after tree branch falls on him during Rhode Island storm - here’s how to stay safe in strong winds
Riley Brady at finish line of Javelina Jundred 2024
"A natural partnership" – ultra runner Riley Brady to run in Western States 100 with a Swoosh
Gerber LST Ultra knife in black, with blade open
Gerber just upgraded its iconic LST pocket knife – it's now made in the US and still under $40
Patagonia Down Sweater deals image
You'll be "baffled" by how light and warm this Patagonia down jacket is – and it's a gigantic 40% off at Backcountry right now
Littering sign
National park urges public to avoid bringing banned items - some of them may surprise you