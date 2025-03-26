Pro snowboarder, The North Face manager among those killed by giant BC avalanche

The experienced skiers were unable to get out of the avalanche's path

Three heli-skiers who were killed by a giant avalanche in BC were ski industry leaders, according to reports.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says the slide occurred on the east side of Kootenay Lake just before 1pm on Monday.

"Two groups of skiers had just finished skiing the bowl and were waiting in a staging area below the tree line of Clute Creek water shed. A transport helicopter was nearing the group when the pilot observed an avalanche and sounded the siren. One group of skiers was able to run out of harms way, while the other group of four was swept away into the tree line."

Avalanche Canada reports that the size 3 avalanche killed three men in the group, while a fourth was critically injured.

Local company Stellar Heliskiing has released a statement acknowledging that the group consisted of its guests and a guide, who has since been identified by the Vancouver Sun as its owner Jason Remple, 53, one of those who perished.

"The entire team at Stellar Heli Skiing extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time."

Also killed were Whistler-based pro snowboarder Jeff Keenan, 44, who founded the snowboard company Dinosaurs Will Die, and Alex Pashley, 45, from Idaho, who was Global Sports Marketing Manager (Snow) at The North Face.

"We’re heartbroken to share the loss of our friend and colleague. Alex Pashley’s curiosity and kindness left a mark on everyone who had the privilege of working, riding, and running alongside him," writes TNF on Instagram.

Mark Jennings-Bates, manager of Kaslo Search and Rescue, tells the Vancouver Sun that all three men were “very, very proficient" in the backcountry.

This incident takes place just three weeks after three heli-skiers were buried by a 100-foot deep avalanche in Alaska, in the deadliest avalanche in the US since 2023. There have been no reports that their bodies have been recovered.

Avalanche safety

Backcountry skiing and snowboarding carry a higher risk of avalanches than resort skiing, and incidents like these show that even experience and the best equipment may not be enough to save you, particularly during spring conditoins. To minimize your risk, before embarking on any backcountry skiing, it's recommended you take an avalanche safety course where you'll learn how to read an avalanche forecast.

required kit for avalanche terrain includes an avalanche beacon, probe and shovel, and it's important to carry a Personal Locator Beacon or satellite communicator such as a Garmin InReach if you're not traveling with a guide who will furnish you with one.

If you're updating your ski kit, consider also gear that is equipped with a RECCO reflector, such as the Helly Hansen Lifa Elevation Infinity 2.0 Shell Jacket and a ski backpack with airbags.