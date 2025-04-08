Hawaii hiker pleads not guilty to charges alleging he attempted to murder wife on the trail

The defendant denies allegations by his wife that he attempted to push her off a cliffside trail and repeatedly beat her with a rock

A Hawaii hiker who was accused of attempting to murder his wife on the trails has pled not guilty.

Gerhardt Konig, 46, entered the plea on Monday, April 7, after court documents revealed that his wife accused him of pushing her towards a cliff edge and repeatedly beating her over the head with a rock.

The incident allegedly occurred on Monday, March 24, while the pair were hiking near the scenic Pali Lookout on O'ahu.

Gerhardt fled the scene and was arrested by Honolulu Police after a short foot chase later that evening. His 36-year-old wife was transported to hospital, where she received care for serious injuries.

The alleged incident was witnessed by a nearby hiker, who intervened, according to the documents.

A post shared by CrimeStoppers Honolulu (@crimestoppers_honolulu) A photo posted by on

Konig was charged with attempted murder in the second-degree and pled not guilty via video call.

In a statement, his attorney, Thomas Ottake, described Gerhardt's plea as a "substantive response to the allegation that he tried to kill his wife.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There are two sides to every story, and thus far, only one side has been shared," he continued.

"The other side to this story will be shared within the court process at the appropriate time."