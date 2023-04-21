Hoka launches adorable mini running shoes for active kids

Hoka has launched kid-sized versions of some of its most popular road and trail running shoes, with the same tech and design features found in the adult models.

The range includes a smaller version of the Speedgoat 5 trail shoe, with a breathable woven mesh upper made using recycled materials, and midsole foam partially made from sugarcane to reduce reliance on petrochemicals.

The Hoka Speedgoat 5 Youth (opens in new tab) has tough, durable lugs on the outsole for grip in wet and slippery conditions, plus a quick toggle lacing system that makes it easy to pull on and off (even when it's muddy). It's available in UK shoe sizes 3.5Y-7Y and has a list price of £95.

(Image credit: Hoka)

Just like the adult Clifton 9 that launched earlier this year, the Hoka Clifton 9 Youth (opens in new tab) is a light road shoe for everyday running. It doesn't have the extra-thick midsole foam or exaggerated rocker shape of some Hoka shoes, but is still well cushioned for shock absorption and energy transfer.

The tongue is gusseted to hold it in place and help prevent dirt workings its way into the shoe on loose surfaces.

(Image credit: Hoka)

Like the Speedgoat 5 Youth, its upper is made using a percentage of recycled fibers, while the midsole foam is partially made from sugarcane. The Clifton 9 Youth comes in UK sizes 3.5Y-7Y, and has a list price of £90.

Finally, for when the running is over, the Hoka Ora Slide 3 Youth (opens in new tab) is a soft slip-on shoe designed for comfort and grip.

(Image credit: Hoka)

The midsole and topsole are made using 20% sugarcane foam, with softer foam directly under the foot's pressure points. This is paired with a rubberized EVA outsole for extra grip on smooth surfaces. It's available in UK whole sizes 4-7Y, with a list price of £40.