Your favorite Hoka shoes just got a makeover in fun, zesty orange
Heaps of Hoka's most popular styles, including the Clifton 9 and Bondi 8, have a new look
Hoka has been busy giving its most popular running and hiking shoes a makeover in a fun new pumpkin spice color for fall. The new shade, Amber Haze/Sherbet, is reminiscent of crunchy autumn leaves on a crisp day.
Five hiking and running shoes are available in the new hue, including the super comfortable Hoka Mach 5, which I tested last year. I particularly enjoyed the Mach 5's snug, secure fit, which gives you confidence during speed sessions (like shuttle runs with fast turns) and helps prevent rubbing.
Other shoes in the new shade include the ever-popular Clifton 9, the super cushioned Bondi 8, the extra grippy Speedgoat 5, and the rugged Anacapa 2 Mid GTX hiking boot. Check out the full range in men's and women's sizes.
Cheap Hoka deals
Hoka has also launched its official Black Friday sale in the UK, with up to 50% off popular styles. For example, there's 30% off the women's Hoka Clifton 8, bringing it down to £90.99, and 50% off the men's Hoka Zinal, which is now £71.99.
The most popular sizes are selling out fast, so you'll need to move quickly to grab yours while stock lasts.
I'm expecting Hoka to wait a little longer in the US, launching its sale either on Thanksgiving, or Black Friday itself. I'm rounding up all this year's best Hoka Black Friday deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.
