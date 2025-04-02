Hoka "takes a cue from nature" and updates the Hopara 2 hiking sandal with merino wool for better breathability, less stink
The Hopara 2 Aerino taps everyone's favorite temperature-regulating fiber for a more summer-friendly "shandal"
Just a year after Hoka launched the funky Hopara 2, part hiking sandal, part hiking shoe, the brand has unveiled an updated version that takes its cues from nature to make it more breathable than ever.
Rising temperatures are on the way, so it's perhaps no surprise that the California-based brand is thinking about how to help hikers deal with sweaty feet. The answer? Merino wool.
The brand new Hoka Hopara 2 Aerino takes the same formula as it's predecessor – a "shandal" with a fully enclosed toe boasting a hefty bumper for protection against rocks and roots and an open sling back that allows water to sluice through during creek crossings or beach hikes.
It's then added an "ultra-soft" 60% Merino wool blend lining that wicks moisture, lets your feet breathe when the mercury starts to rise, and perhaps best of all, doesn't get stinky when you decide to leave your hiking socks at home.
Beyond that, the Aerino looks much like the Hopara 2 in build, with a 30% sugarcane foam sole for sustainable cushioning, 4mm multidirectional lugs in the rubber outsole for added grip when you're hopping between rock pools, and a quick lace system to let you hit the trail faster.
The Hoka Hopara 2 Aerino is available now only from Hoka in both men's and women's sizing for $145.
