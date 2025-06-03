Our expert stood in a Scottish loch to test these waterproof Adidas Terrex hiking boots and "not a drop got through" - and we've found them for 45% off

Are you after a fresh pair of dependable hiking boots to help you navigate the trails this summer? Then check out this awesome Gore-Tex model from Adidas, and save yourself almost $100.

The Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2 boots are built for stable, dry, and comfortable hiking in all conditions, and they're now available for $121 at Adidas - a huge 45% off their list price.

These sturdy hiking boots were designed for reliable performance in all seasons. Their lightweight mesh uppers feature waterproof Gore-Tex membranes that block moisture without limiting airflow, so you keep your feet dry without overheating.

Hiking expert Julia Clarke put this pair's waterproofing to the test in her review for Advnture, using them on plenty of rainy days and even submerging the pair in a Scottish loch.

"The waterproofing works perfectly, which I know because I stood in a loch wearing them and not a drop got through," explained Julia, who was also impressed by the sturdy Continental rubber outsoles.

"Rubber outsoles and 2 - 3 mm lugs make these decent for walkable terrain. We were actually hiking off-trail for quite a while and coming downhill on a reasonably steep section, I didn’t have any problems with slipping."

Inside the boots, your feet are supported by bouncy Boost midsoles and EVA foam stabilization frames.

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 men's hiking boots: $220 $121 at Adidas

Save $99 These sturdy Adidas Terrex hiking boots are designed to help you navigate the trails in comfort. They feature plenty of cushioning and protect you from the elements with waterproof but breathable exteriors.

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 women's hiking boots: $220 $121 at Adidas

Save $99 Our expert reviewer took these boots on the trails and found them to be reliably grippy and waterproof. The dependable Free Hiker 2 hiking boots are available in a variety of eye-catching colorways in women's sizes.

If you're not in the States, you can look below for today's best Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2 deals where you are.