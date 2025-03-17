The bouncy Hoka TenNine GTX is "part hovercraft and part hiking boot" and it's sold out nearly everywhere – but Nordstrom Rack still has some at 34% off

These futuristic hiking boots are built for peak performance, and down to just $179 right now

Hoka might be the fastest-growing brand in trail running, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have a foot in the door of the hiking world. Right now, you can pick up the futuristic Hoka TenNine Gore-Tex hiking boots for just $178.97 at Nordstrom Rack. That's a giant saving of 34% off these waterproof hiking boots that the brand described as "part hovercraft and part hiking boot" when they were released.

The TenNine is no longer available on Hoka's website and these boots are sold out mostly everywhere, but Nordstrom Rack has been holding onto a few pairs and they're selling them off now at a great price.

Compared to even other Hoka boots, the TenNine has a massive geometry using the brand's HubbleHeel technology, which means it's designed to enhance stability over rough ground and help you move with confidence. Of course, all that cushioning means extended comfort when you're out on the trail for hours too.

"It's weird looking...but it's amazing as far as its stabilization and dispersal of energy in each step on the heel," writes one reviewer.

This deal applies to men's sizing in the Thyme / Evening Primrose colorway, and right now all sizes are still available. However, there can't be many pairs of these boots left so we recommend you get a move on if you want to try them.

If you're not in the US and looking for a deal, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Hoka TenNine hiking boots where you are.

With spring weather on the way, you might be looking for more weather protection and between the Gore-Tex lining and aggressive 5mm lugs, you should be able to combat wet days and muddy trails with ease.

