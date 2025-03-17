The bouncy Hoka TenNine GTX is "part hovercraft and part hiking boot" and it's sold out nearly everywhere – but Nordstrom Rack still has some at 34% off

By published

These futuristic hiking boots are built for peak performance, and down to just $179 right now

Hoka TenNine hiking boot deals image
These futuristic hiking boots are built for peak performance, and down to just $179 right now (Image credit: Hoka)

Hoka might be the fastest-growing brand in trail running, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have a foot in the door of the hiking world. Right now, you can pick up the futuristic Hoka TenNine Gore-Tex hiking boots for just $178.97 at Nordstrom Rack. That's a giant saving of 34% off these waterproof hiking boots that the brand described as "part hovercraft and part hiking boot" when they were released.

The TenNine is no longer available on Hoka's website and these boots are sold out mostly everywhere, but Nordstrom Rack has been holding onto a few pairs and they're selling them off now at a great price.

Compared to even other Hoka boots, the TenNine has a massive geometry using the brand's HubbleHeel technology, which means it's designed to enhance stability over rough ground and help you move with confidence. Of course, all that cushioning means extended comfort when you're out on the trail for hours too.

"It's weird looking...but it's amazing as far as its stabilization and dispersal of energy in each step on the heel," writes one reviewer.

This deal applies to men's sizing in the Thyme / Evening Primrose colorway, and right now all sizes are still available. However, there can't be many pairs of these boots left so we recommend you get a move on if you want to try them.

If you're not in the US and looking for a deal, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Hoka TenNine hiking boots where you are.

Hoka TenNine GTX hiking boots:$275$179.97 at Nordstrom RackSave $95

Hoka TenNine GTX hiking boots: $275 $179.97 at Nordstrom Rack
Save $95 Built for outdoor adventure at any distance, this hiking boot is engineered for a smooth ride with heel-to-toe stabilization. A Vibram Megagrip with 5mm lugs and a well-padded collar keeps you confidently grounded, even on rocky or uneven terrain.

View Deal

With spring weather on the way, you might be looking for more weather protection and between the Gore-Tex lining and aggressive 5mm lugs, you should be able to combat wet days and muddy trails with ease.

Not in the US? These are today's best deals on Hoka TenNine hiking boots where you are:

CATEGORIES
Julia Clarke
Julia Clarke

Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.  

More about outdoor
Joe Brown

From the ‘father of rock climbing' to a 20-something star of bouldering: who are Britain’s greatest ever rock climbers?

Damian Hall with a pile of discarded running shoes

In it for the long run: the elite British runners leading the charge against climate change
An avalanche

Multiple inbounds avalanches catch skiers off guard at California resort during biggest storm in 2 years
See more latest
Most Popular
An avalanche
Multiple inbounds avalanches catch skiers off guard at California resort during biggest storm in 2 years
Protesters at Yosemite
Hundreds of National Park workers could win back their jobs after judges rule mass firings unlawful
Patagonia Houdini jacket
Stand out on the trails with 31% off one of our favorite Patagonia jackets in this unique colorway
Appalachian Trail
Appalachian Trail hikers can now skip a dangerous detour around areas damaged by Hurricane Helene thanks to a new ferry
Yeti ultramarine
Add a splash of color to your camping trips with Yeti's latest shade - inspired by the sparkling waters of Australia's coastline
Rear view of a group of people spending time together, sitting in camping chairs around a burning camp fire in camping field
No vacancies: campers in 2024 had more difficulty than ever finding a campground last year – here's how to get around it
Nike Zegama 2 deals image
I love the bounce and grip of the Nike Zegama 2 trail runners – and they're a massive 50% off at REI right now
Big orange octopus swimming near the reef in ocean
"What is this thing doing right here?" – Washington hikers come across a giant octopus casually swimming just off the trail
G-Shock
New G-shock watches target adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts with GPS, health monitors, and sturdy exteriors
Punta Pioda
"Every pitch was a real conquer" - Climbers summit one of the last wild faces in the Alps in expert 4 day ascent