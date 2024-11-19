Hurry! The "world's bestselling hiking boot" from Merrell just dropped below $60 in REI's Black Friday sale and it's the cheapest we've ever seen them

I wore these Merrell shoes for a 100-mile hike and my feet were so happy – they're 60% off for Black Friday at REI right now

Right now, you can pick up the much-loved Merrell Moab 3 Mid waterproof hiking boots for women for just $59.83 at REI. That's an astonishing savings of 60% off the regular asking price for these comfortable, protective hiking shoes that receive an average rating of 4.6 stars from REI customers, and our writers here at Advnture.

If you're shopping for men's sizing, you can pick up a pair of the lower-cut Merrell Moab 3 Mid waterproof hiking shoes at the same discount for a final sale price of just $55.83.

This is easily the cheapest I've ever seen these shoes, which the Michigan-based brand claim is the world's bestselling hiking footwear. I wore a pair to walk Scotland's famous 100-mile West Highland Way a few years ago and my feet were so happy.

I found them instantly comfortable, thanks in part to a wide toe box that leaves my toes room to spread, and was pleased that they offer loads of protection on rough trails. Grippy Vibram soles kept me sure-footed all the way from the Scottish Highlands down to just outside Glasgow.

This deal applies to the women's mid cut and men's shoe in the Granite colorway, but we suggest you act fast, since the item has been discontinued and sizes are running out quickly in other colorways.

Merrell Moab 3 Mid women's waterproof hiking boots: $150 $59.83 at REI

Save $90 Wet out? No bother. Go farther with the men's Merrell Moab 3 Waterproof hiking shoes. Known for comfort, durability and versatility, the latest iteration is softer, grippier and more supportive.

Merrell Moab 3 men's waterproof hiking shoes: $140 $55.83 at REI

Save $85 Updated from their Moab 2 predecessors with partially recycled fabrics, more supportive insoles, more cushioned midsoles and grippier Vibram outsoles.

Merrell Moab 3 Gore-Tex hiking boots and shoes are known for supportive comfort, durability and versatility for straightforward trails. Pigskin leather and mesh uppers have protective rubber toe caps and bellows tongues to keep out moisture and debris,

