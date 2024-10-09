I've tested all the best camping coffee makers and this one is my favorite by far – it's 30% off right now for Amazon Prime Day

My AeroPress Coffee Maker comes with me on every camping trip

It's the second day of the Amazon Prime Day discounts and they have brewed up a tasty offer on my favorite camping coffee maker. Right now, you can pick up the AeroPress Clear Coffee Press for just $34.95 at Amazon.

A couple of years ago, I was given the arduous task of testing camping coffee makers for Advnture. Off I went into the wild with my favorite espresso grind and camping mug and when I emerged, the AeroPress was the clear winner.

I love how lightweight and easy to use (and clean) the AeroPress is, but most importantly it brews a reliably smooth and tasty espresso every time. I use it around the house as well as at camp and love it so much I even bought one for my mum and my brother for Christmas.

At its essence, this coffee maker is part-pour over and part-press, with three main components: a chamber that sits on top of your coffee cup, a filter cap that screws into it and a plunger. It comes with some extras like a coffee scoop, handy holder for the paper filters it uses, stirrer and funnel, but you can easily leave those at home if you’re traveling light.

Aeropress Clear Coffee Press: $49.95 $34.95 at Amazon

Save 30% The AeroPress is compact, durable, shatterproof and lightweight but more importantly it makes a top-quality coffee every time. It's our best camping coffee maker and comes highly recommended.

What's so good about the AeroPress?

The AeroPress will always produce excellent espresso-style coffee for lattes, cappuccinos, and can also make cold brew coffee – with no acidity, bitterness, or grit. This is due to the rapid brewing which eliminates bitterness and acidity while micro-filters remove the grit typically found in other presses.

How quickly do you need your coffee? AeroPress takes less than a minute – just add coffee and water, stir, and press. Clean-up is even quicker, remove the filter and because the plunger wipes the chamber clean as you brew, a quick rinse is all you need. It's also dishwasher safe for a more in-depth cleaning and it comes with 100 filters.

You will need to have access to hot water – so pairing an AeroPress with one of the best camping stoves will have you covered and take your wild camping adventures to a whole new level.

If you're currently on the hunt for a portable coffee maker to add to your camping and hiking kit and want to save, we suggest you act fast.

