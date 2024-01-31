"Thought it was gonna be a bad, bad day" – two skiers caught as another in-bounds avalanche strikes

January is almost over, but not without another in-bounds avalanche striking a US ski resort. Two skiers were reportedly caught in the slide which occurred on Sunday in Washington State.

According to the North West Avalanche Center, the human-triggered slide took place at Mission Ridge in Wenatchee, Washington around 12 p.m. Two skiers were caught in the slide, which was observed to be two feet deep and 200-feet wide. The report states that ski patrol was aware of the possibility of an avalanche at the Cascade Range ski resort prior to the incident, but didn't make it to the area in time.

"Deep slush snow, possibly all way to ground was observed prior. Weather was unseasonably warm. Concerned about wet loose problems, we headed down and right to return to low angle terrain. Not soon enough."

The report states that two skiers were caught in the avalanche, and one was able to ski out. A comment on the Reddit thread Inbounds Avy appears to be from one of the skiers

"It was wild. We got really lucky. Just some cracked ribs and a sprained knee from my trip through the trees. Was fully under for part of the slide and thought it was gonna be a bad, bad day."

Avalanche safety

In-bounds avalanches are extremely rare, but they do happen, and a recent one we reported on at Palisades Tahoe proved deadly for one skier. All skiers and snowboarders are reminded that a slide can occur on any snow-covered slope that is 30-degrees or steeper.

Keep yourself safer by undergoing avalanche training, carry an avalanche beacon, shovel and probe and know how to use them.