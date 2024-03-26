A new study suggests your sports bra might be compromising your breathing and running economy
Researchers observed that sports bras with tighter bands may compromise respiratory function and whole-body metabolic rate
If you're choosing a sports bra for a high-impact activity like running, you probably want something that's going to provide you with plenty of support, but new research suggests that if you go too tight, your performance could actually decline.
The study, which was conducted by researchers at the University of British Columbia and funded by Lululemon, took nine "highly trained" female runners with normal pulmonary function and had each one undergo maximal and submaximal running while wearing sports bras that were loose, tight and self-selected fit.
The researchers observed that sports bras with tighter bands may compromise respiratory function and whole-body metabolic rate. When looser, they observed that the runners took deeper, less frequent breaths and enjoyed better running economy. They concluded that loosening the pressure presented by the band of your sports bra may essentially decrease the work of breathing.
This isn't the first time that scientific studies have noted a connection between sports bras and performance – in 2023 we reported on a correlation between a more supportive bra and improved knee stiffness, which improves running efficiency. The key is to find a bra that is supportive around the cups without being overly restrictive in the band. Learn more in our article on how to fit a sports bra for running.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.
Most Popular
By Cat Ellis
By Julia Clarke
By Cat Ellis
By Julia Clarke
By Cat Ellis
By Julia Clarke