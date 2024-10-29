“It’s time to take the stress out of getting on the ski hill" – Colorado resort bucks the trend with affordable $45 lift tickets

Colorado skiers can hit the hill without breaking the bank during the week this winter

As the price of lift tickets soars to eye-watering levels year after year, one Colorado ski resort has decided to buck the trend this season and offer affordable lift tickets all winter. For the 2024/25 ski season, you'll be able to ski and ride all day at Ski Cooper for just $45 Monday through Thursday.

In an interview with the Vail Daily, Ski Cooper CEO Dan Torsell says the decision to cut prices by more than half of last year's rates was fueled by a desire to make skiing fun again.

“It’s time to take the stress out of getting on the ski hill,” says Torsell.

“We have decided to stop playing follow-the-leader in the season pass/day pass game and simplify day pass purchasing while promoting affordability in our sport.”

In comparison, a day of skiing at nearby Vail Mountain will set you back no less than $140 and could cost as much as $295 at current prices.

There's no need to purchase your ticket in advance to lock in this price (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're skiing on a budget, there's no need to purchase your Ski Cooper lift ticket in advance to lock in this price – a tactic that's become the norm at other resorts seeking to be able to control and predict numbers. If you wake up to eight inches of freshies overnight, you can simply pull on your ski pants, grab your ski goggles and walk up to the ticket office to purchase your pass.

If you do decide to buy your pass ahead of time online, the only thing it will save you is time, which might mean you get on the slopes faster. This rate applies Monday through Thursday throughout the season except for holidays and during Spring Break. Under 22s pay $40 per day and under 14s can ski for just $35.

Ski Cooper is one of the oldest resorts in the state, located at Tennessee Pass on Highway 24 between Red Cliff and Leadville. This small resort has 64 named runs over 480 skiable acres and five lifts. The mountain is aiming to open on December 11, but this resort does not make snow, so opening day depends on conditions.