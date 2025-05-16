I'm bringing Leki's lightest trekking poles to Everest Base Camp – and you can save over $50 on your own pair at Amazon right now

The Leki Skytera FX Carbon SL are light, rugged and perfect for mountain trekking and thru hiking – save 25% at Amazon

Trekking poles can make a huge difference for anyone venturing into tricky mountain terrain or hiking long distances, helping to support your knees and keeping you balanced.

Right now, you can grab the awesome, lightweight Leki Skytera FX Carbon SL trekking poles for just $157.46 at Amazon.

That's over $50 off these poles, which I'll be taking with me when I trek to Everest Base Camp next week.

I've been hiking with an older model of Leki poles for years and I love them, but I recently upgraded to these and they're so light that I've taken to trail running with them over the past few months. Even on long days, the foam grips never get uncomfortable or sweaty and I can adjust them to my needs or easily pack them away in a side pocket when I'm not using them.

Leki Skytera FX Carbon SL trekking poles: $209.95 $157.46 at Amazon

Save $52 Leki's lightest, A slightly shorter version of the brand's ultralight, fully featured trekking pole for hiking and trekking.

Constructed from lightweight carbon fiber, each pole weighs only 6oz. It features a 14mm upper section and 12mm in diameter lower sections and folds into three sections, each less than 16 inches long, making it easy to stow in your backpack when your hands need to be free for climbing or using ice tools.

