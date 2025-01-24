"Light, breathable, and highly packable" - the Patagonia Nano Puff jacket is 40% off right now

Right now, you can snag the Patagonia Nano Puff insulated jacket for just $142.93 at REI, that's a massive saving of more than $96, 40% off its list price of $239.

Warm, wind resistant, and ready for action, this premium insulated jacket is designed to keep you warm on the trails without overheating. Alongside eco-friendly Prima Loft insulation, the Nano Puff jacket features a 100% recycled polyester shell, which sheds moisture and protects against strong winds. It also keeps you toasty with an elastic waist and cuffs, which stop heat from escaping.

We were immensely impressed by the Nano Puff jacket in our review, awarding it four stars and praising its slim and comfortable fit.

"Light, breathable, and highly packable, the popular Patagonia Nano Puff is perfect for popping on and off when you’re getting active outdoors, or as a midlayer mid-winter," said outdoors expert Sian Lewis.

"A breathable insulated layer you can chuck on and then chuck in a bag when not in use, the Patagonia Nano Puff is hard to beat."

The Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket is 40% off in a range of colors, in both men's and women's sizes.

Patagonia Nano Puff jacket: $239 $142.93 at REI

Save $96 The toasty Nano Puff jacket from Patagonia is a trusted companion on chilly winter hikes or camps in the backcountry, beating back the cold with Prima Loft insulation. This jacket is available in both men's and women's sizes.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on Patagonia Nano Puff jackets in men's and women's sizes where you are.

