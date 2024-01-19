The best windbreakers 2024: beat the weather and stay warm outdoors

Some of the best outdoor adventures take place in the worst weather and most confronting and challenging conditions. Sure, hikes and backcountry escapades on bluebird days are nice, but often the missions that pit you against the elements are the most memorable. Having the right gear for these conditions is absolutely imperative – and that includes carrying the best windbreaker you can get your hands on.

Windchill can make conditions considerably colder than the forecast temperature – especially if you’re in the mountains or on an exposed hillside. If you’re not prepared, windchill can make an outdoor experience utterly miserable, and in some cases it can even lead to hypothermia, frostbite and other potentially life-threatening eventualities.

We've put heaps of windbreakers through their paces in a range of conditions, from mild woodland walks to real storms, to test their breathability, windproofing, warmth and practical features like secure hoods and adjustable cuffs. This extensive testing has allowed us to put together this definitive list of the best jackets you can buy today.

The Arc’teryx Gamma Lightweight Hoody is our top pick for the best windbreaker thanks to its exceptionally light construction and excellent protection around your head and face. We particularly like the fact that you can adjust the hood one-handed when the weather takes a turn for the worse. If you're looking for a windproof jacket for running, the Salomon Sense Flow is well worth a look thanks to its excellent ventilation, which stops you overheating while still providing good protection from windchill.

The best windbreakers we recommend in 2024

The best windbreaker overall

The Arc'teryx Gamma is hardwearing and incredibly lightweight. (Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

Exceptionally light (although not on the wallet), the original Arc’teryx Gamma Hoody is made with Fortius 1.0, a windproof softshell material comprised of hardwearing nylon and dynamic elastane, with the latter providing a high degree of stretch. The jacket isn’t waterproof, but it has been treated with a durable water repellent, FC0-DWR, and does repel light rain and moisture.

The Gamma has an adjustable hem and features a full-length zipper that extends to protect your neck and lower face, and ends with a chin-protecting zip garage. The ‘stormhood’ has a good peak, completing the decent all-round head cover. This jacket has two hand pockets, both of which zip shut.

It’s a good wind-defying outer layer during the warmer months, but once temperatures start to drop, this wafer-thin top doesn’t supply much thermal protection. The bottom hem can be drawn in to keep breezes out, and a couple of tiny toggles maintain the tightness. The hood has a single adjustment point, which is very easy to use with one hand, and we found the peak on the front effective at keeping the elements out.

Read our full Arc'teryx Gamma Lightweight Hoody review

The best eco-friendly windbreaker

Comfortable and lightweight, the Jack Wolfskin Prelight Windbreaker is made of entirely recycled materials (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

2. Jack Wolfskin Prelight Windbreaker A stylish and effective windshield that packs down small, weighs next to nothing and is made using entirely recycled materials Our expert review: Specifications Materials: 100% recycled polyester Weight (women’s small): 120g / 4.2oz Colors: Guave, Dolphin, Gecko, Silver gray Compatibility: Hiking, peak bagging, fastpacking Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Large zippered chest pocket + Stay-put hood + Adjustable hem and elasticated wrists + Entirely recycled materials Reasons to avoid - Slim fit not for everyone - A little pricey

This windbreaker manages to be ultralight without feeling fragile, while still capable of keeping out a howling gale on a high ridge. In addition to the Texashield Ecoshere Pro fabric, which is water repellent and breathable as well as windproof, an adjustable hem and elasticated cuffs help seal out the breeze and a stay-put hood challenges the wind when you want to keep your head and ears cosy.

There’s a chest pocket big enough to hold most phones and the whole thing packs down to about the size of a small apple. It’s a little on the pricey side, but it’s a good-looking jacket that you’ll be as happy wearing around town as up a hill. The whole thing is constructed using recycled materials, too.

Our tester reported that she could barely feel this jacket whilst wearing it, because it was so comfortable, and she experienced no skin chafing or rubbing. Impressively, even while being trialled on windswept hilltops in Scotland, the hood never blew down, even though it’s not adjustable, and the elasticated cuffs kept our reviewer’s wrists warm too.

Read our full Jack Wolfskin Prelight Windbreaker review

The best lightweight windbreaker

Choose from hooded or non-hooded versions of the Klättermusen Ansur, made entirely from cotton (Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

3. Klättermusen Ansur Hooded Windproof Jacket Controversially constructed from cotton, this wind-defying jacket is designed for blustery days on high hills and exposed trails Our expert review: Specifications Materials: 100% organic cotton Weight: Men’s: 307g/10.8oz; Women’s: 278g / 9.8oz Colors: Men’s: Meadow green / Rose red / Raven black / Stone blue / Swamp green-silver green; Women’s: Dove raven / Dusty green / Midnight blue / Raven black / Raven burnt / Raven copper / Rose red / Swamp green-silver green Compatibility: Hiking, trekking, walking, climbing, backpacking Today's Best Deals View at Klättermusen Reasons to buy + Highly windproof + Very lightweight + Extremely packable + High neck and low back Reasons to avoid - Cotton won’t keep you warm when wet - Shallow pockets - Pricey at $299

Made entirely from eco-friendly organic Katla cotton, the stylish and extremely lightweight Ansur is designed to be both functional and minimalist. Typically we strongly advise against wearing cotton apparel in the outdoors; however Klättermusen claim the cotton used in the Ansur has been ‘subjected to pressure and heat to resemble geological compaction’, producing a fabric that’s ‘windproof, water repellent and highly breathable’.

We found it kept wind out brilliantly, and also felt nice and breathable, with no significant amount of moisture build up on the inside. During light showers, rain beaded up and rolled straight off the outer fabric. However, the sizing is tight; you’ll struggle to wear this jacket over anything beyond a base layer and a midweight fleece, which is fine in spring and fall but a potential issue in winter, because the thermal protection is low.

You can choose between a hooded and a non-hooded version of the Ansur; on both the neck is very high and the back extends below the top of your bum.

Read our full Klättermusen Ansur hooded windproof jacket review

The best windbreaker for climbing

Choose the Rab Borealis Softshell Jacket for chilly days climbing, hiking and more (Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

A good-looking, lightweight softshell jacket, the Borealis works well as an easy-to-carry, long-sleeved, wind-blocking layer for hikers, bikers, ramblers, amblers and scramblers, but it has primarily been designed for rock climbers, with pockets positioned to be accessible when you have a harness on, and the hood kept deliberately low profile so it fits comfortably under a helmet.

Made from Rab’s ‘Matrix’ material (a polyamide and elastane mix), the Borealis boasts a very trim fit – perfect for a breeze-blocking jacket, because you don’t want loads of loose material flapping around in the wind (just be aware that you won’t be able to fit much more than a base layer underneath it).

There are two mesh-lined Napoleon chest pockets on the men’s Borealis (they’re positioned to the side for the women’s version), which zip shut and can be accessed even when you’re wearing a harness. All the zips have pull cords to make them easy to operate with cold hands or with gloves on.

Read our full Rab Borealis Softshell Jacket review

The best windbreaker for running

The Salomon Sense Flow isn't waterproof, but it's insulated and great for reducing windchill (Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

5. Salomon Sense Flow A super light, smartly ventilated yet effective windproof jacket for runners Our expert review: Specifications Weight: Men’s: 125g / 4.4oz / Women’s: 120g / 4.4oz Materials: Ripstop outer with synthetic insulation on the inside Colors: Men’s: Carbon; Women’s: Carbon / Peach amber Compatibility: Ideal for fall and spring, when windchill can make running unpleasant Today's Best Deals View at Moosejaw.com View at Backcountry.com View at Salomon US Reasons to buy + Windproof + Very lightweight + Intelligently vented for breathability + Low volume and easy to stash + Reflective details Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof - No recycled content - Limited colors - Slim fit won’t suit everyone - Pricey

Featherlight and super easy to stuff into a hydration pack, this is a jacket designed to be carried as much as worn. When on, it has a trim fit (if in doubt, go for the larger size), with very little in the way of excess fabric left to flap around. The Flow features a thin layer of synthetic insulation on the inside, which does a reasonable job of keeping you warm, but reducing windchill is definitely the main focus.

Undoubtedly one of the best running jackets on the market, the Sense Flow doesn’t offer any waterproofing, and although there is some insulation across the top of the body and arms, its main role is to protect you from the wind. There’s a series of vents on the rear of the jacket that allow your back to breathe without letting cold air in.

Additional features include an adjustable waist cord and a zipped pocket on the chest for carrying some cash, keys or a gel sachet. There are reflective elements on the sleeves for safety when you’re sharing lanes and roads with traffic but, weirdly, no reflectors on the back of the jacket.

Read our full Salomon Sense Flow Jacket review

The best minimalist windbreaker

Choose the Montane Lite-Speed Trail Pull-On for lightweight protection on blustery days (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

6. Montane Lite-Speed Trail Pull-On A sleek, featherlight safeguard that protects you against high winds and light rain, and packs down incredibly small Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 60g / 2.11oz Materials: 100% recycled nylon with Pertex outer treated with DWR Colors: Kelp green, Narwhal blue Compatibility: Trail running, hiking Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Featherlight + Windproof and water-resistant + 100% recycled fabric treated with PFC-free DWR + Extremely packable Reasons to avoid - No hood - No pockets - Light material might snag and get damaged on trails

Montane calls the Lite-Speed Trail Pull-On a wind shirt rather than a jacket, and that’s a great term for it. Though it’s definitely an outer layer, it doesn’t have any of the features you’d typically expect from a coat, such as pockets or a hood, but the simplicity of the design is the key to it being so lightweight and packable.

Our tester reports that the slim-fit cut and elasticated cuffs and hem mean you experience no annoying flapping in the breeze, but it can still be worn over your best running top or even a long-sleeved base layer.

Because it’s not totally waterproof, it does provide more breathability. This isn’t an insulated jacket, it’s a wind shirt, but in keeping the wind off you, it does a great job of providing warmth on chill days. The Lite-Speed Trail Pull-On is well constructed, but the fabric is, by nature, fragile and won’t win out in a battle with a hawthorn bush.

If you’re seeking simple protection from windchill or blustery days, you’ll love the look and feel of this wind shirt. Basically, it does exactly what it says on the label, and does it well.

Read our full Montane Lite-Speed Trail Pull-On review

The best silent windbreaker

An ultralight, fast-drying windbreaker, the Nathan Stealth Jacket is proudly swish-free, enabling you to enjoy the sounds of the forest (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)