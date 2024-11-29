Listen to music in high definition on your winter runs with Apple's trail-ready AirPod Pro 2s - almost $100 off for Black Friday

Resistant to sweat, water, and dust, these high-tech AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are a runner's best friend in the backcountry and well reduced for Black Friday.

Right now, you can snag the high-tech Apple AirPods Pro 2 for just $153.99, down 38% from their list price of $249, in a whopping Black Friday reduction of $95.

Aiming to provide an immersive listening experience wherever you are, the Pro 2s use intelligent noise control to block out distracting outside noise and improve sound quality. Meanwhile, Apple's own H2 chip kills distortion, delivering crisp, clear notes and a deep base.

Want to be aware of your surroundings in the wilderness? Simply turn on transparency mode to stop noise cancellation and hear the world around you.

In addition, the Pro 2s boast an extremely long-lasting battery life so you can keep listening for up to 30 hours, more than enough to power through lengthy runs in the backcountry.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $153.99 at Amazon

Save $95 These wireless earbuds feature Apple's innovative H2 chip for clear, crisp sounds regardless of the outside noise. In addition, these pods are sweat and water-resistant, so you can enjoy a fast-paced, aggressive run through the backcountry without worrying about your AirPods falling out.

