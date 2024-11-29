Listen to music in high definition on your winter runs with Apple's trail-ready AirPod Pro 2s - almost $100 off for Black Friday
Don't miss out! Grab yourself a great Black Friday AirPods deal - you can save almost 35%
Resistant to sweat, water, and dust, these high-tech AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are a runner's best friend in the backcountry and well reduced for Black Friday.
Right now, you can snag the high-tech Apple AirPods Pro 2 for just $153.99, down 38% from their list price of $249, in a whopping Black Friday reduction of $95.
Aiming to provide an immersive listening experience wherever you are, the Pro 2s use intelligent noise control to block out distracting outside noise and improve sound quality. Meanwhile, Apple's own H2 chip kills distortion, delivering crisp, clear notes and a deep base.
Want to be aware of your surroundings in the wilderness? Simply turn on transparency mode to stop noise cancellation and hear the world around you.
In addition, the Pro 2s boast an extremely long-lasting battery life so you can keep listening for up to 30 hours, more than enough to power through lengthy runs in the backcountry.
If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Apple AirPods where you are.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $153.99 at Amazon
Save $95 These wireless earbuds feature Apple's innovative H2 chip for clear, crisp sounds regardless of the outside noise. In addition, these pods are sweat and water-resistant, so you can enjoy a fast-paced, aggressive run through the backcountry without worrying about your AirPods falling out.
Don't worry if you're not in the US, plenty of retailers from around the world will be offering big savings on Apple AirPods. Look below for the best deals where you are.
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.