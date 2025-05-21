"With no shortage of tools to help you train smarter and get more from your time outdoors", the Apple Watch Ultra 2 got a near perfect review from our tech expert. And it's over $180 off right now!
This top-of-the-range Apple fitness tracker comes with plenty of handy sports features and works perfectly in tandem with your iPhone
The best GPS watches combine handy smartwatch features with plenty of health trackers and a rugged exterior to help you explore the wilderness. This high-tech Apple model aims to do all that and more, and it's 23% off in Amazon's Memorial Day sales.
Right now, you can bag the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and all its handy features for just $614.97 on Amazon.
This super-smart sports watch features a bright AMOLED display, protected by a sturdy titanium case designed to withstand damage in the wilderness. It's also water-rated down to 328ft (100m), so you can track your open water swimming stats without worry.
Like all great sports watches, the Ultra 2 excels in the field, thanks to an impressive range of handy sports modes and health trackers.
"It offers an ever-expanding range of fitness tracking features to rival the biggest names in sports watches, such as running power from the wrist, running dynamics like cadence and stride length, and cycling stats," said former editor Cat Ellis in her review for Advnture.
"You can even set different heart rate zones for running and cycling, which is something many sports watches don't offer."
Cat gave the Ultra 2 a coveted four-and-a-half-star rating and was particularly keen on its accurate GPS, which she described as 'superb'.
"The watch always established a GPS lock within a couple of seconds, and showed no signs of GPS drift, regardless of tree cover, nearby high-rise buildings, and even tunnels," explained Cat.
