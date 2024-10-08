If you love Arc'teryx gear but the price tag makes you wince, you'll want to check out this huge REI sale on for Prime Day now

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and other sites are getting in on the action with sales of their own. Right now, you can snag massive savings on all the Arc'teryx gear you need for your backcountry adventures at REI.

Arc'teryx kit comes up as top rated again and again in our reviews, and with good reason. Their products are well made, sustainable, and stylish. Normally that comes at a steep price tag, but right now you can grab a bargain, so scroll down for all our best picks.

This year's Amazon Prime Big Deals Days are on October 8 and 9, starting at 3am EDT on the first day in the US, and 12am BST in the UK. The deals will run for 48 hours.

Although you can bag these Arc'teryx deals on REI, to get any Amazon Prime Day offers, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month in the US, or £8.99 per month in the UK. If you've not signed up for Prime before, you can get a 30-day free trial that will see you through the Prime Big Deals Days, which you can cancel later if you decide not to continue.

Recent updates

Best Arc'teryx deals at REI

Aerios 18 Pack in Euphoria colorway: $180 $125.93 at REI Save $74.07 This bright and colorful backpack is an excellent option for trail running and hiking in muggy winter conditions. With 18 litres of capacity, this ultra comfy pack bag your body with a highly breathable shoulder harness and tight fitting hip belt.

Women's Kyanite Hoodie: $180 $126.83 at REI Save $53.17 This stretchy and warm women's hoodie is well suited to chilly winter runs and hikes. Its Polartec Power Stretch Pro material combines durable nylon with a soft polyester interior. The low profile Scuba hood also provides insulation.

Women's Thorium Down Hoodie: $500 $299.83 at REI Save $200.17 The Thorium Down Jacket is well suited to harsh winter weather, with thick 750-fill-power RDS grey goose down keeping it's wearer warm on chilly winter hikes and camping trips. Well suited to the outgoing adventurer, the Thorium Down Jacket features plenty of extra pockets and storage space.

Norvan LD 3 GTX trail running shoes: $200 $149.73 at REI Save $50.23 Hit the trails in style with these sleek trail running shoes from Arc'Teryx. Available in a range of bright colorways, the Novran LD 3 support their wearer with dual layer internal to minimise friction and maximise comfort when running. Suitable for men and women, these trail runners feature a grippy Vibram sole and 4mm lugs.

Aerios 35 Pack in Chloris/Forage colorway: $250 $174.93 at REI Save $75.07 Blend in with your winter surroundings with the Arios 35 Pack in Chloris/Forage. Packing a whopping 35 litres of capacity, this backpack uses a running vest style two-point harness to secure its wearer. Reduced by more than $75, this highly rated pack is currently 30% off at REI.

Atom Insulated Men's Hoodie: $300 $210.83 at REI Save $89.17 Super comfy, this Arc'teryx jacket is far more than your usual hoodie, with super insulating Coreloft compact insulation keeping it's wearer warm in chilly conditions. The Atom hoodie is also water and wind resistant with tough Tyono fabric beating back the elements. Available in a range of sizes, you can snag the Atom in its Yukon, Chloris or Solitude colorways.

Men's Acrux TR GTX Hiking Boots: $250 $199.73 at REI Save $50.23 These sleek black hiking boots are designed to keep their wearer stable and secure in the backcountry. Their Vibram Megagrip rubber compound outsole and agresive lugs dig into terrain, keeping wearer's steady in muddy and unpredictable terrain.

Women's Alpha Jacket: $700 $560.73 at REI Save $139.23 Available in a variety of sizes, the women's Alpha Jacket is an excellent all-rounder for backcountry adventures. With a three layer construction that provides complete weather protection, the Alpha jacket is waterproof, wind-resistant and insulating. Its also over $130 dollars off right now on REI, reduced in the Yukon/Amaranthus/Edziza colorway.

Women's Cerium Down Jacket: $380 $299.73 at REISave $80.23 Quick! You can snag the cozy Cerium Down jacket in the classical Arctic Silk colorway for just $299.73 at REI. Well suited to hikers and campers alike, this hip length jacket is stuffed to the brim with 850-fill-power European white goose down for ultimate insulation in the backcountry.

More deals

Alongside great deals on Amazon and REI, you can take advantage of big savings on Arc'teryx gear from a range of suppliers. See more of the very best deals below.

FAQ

What is Amazon Prime Day? Amazon Prime Big Deals Days is a two-day sales event, when Amazon gives Prime members special discounts on thousands of products. Some deals run for the full 48 hours, while others are Lightning Deals that only last for a brief time.