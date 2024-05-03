How not to go camping this summer: men film themselves leaping into pop-up tent on cliff edge

We've seen families posing for photos on the rim of the Grand Canyon, leading children onto the edge of waterfalls, and dangling their legs off Half Dome at Yosemite National Park, but leaping into a tiny pop-up tent perched on a cliff edge really takes the cake when it comes to stupidity around sheer drops.

This week, infamous Instagram account TouronsOfNationalParks, which calls out bad behavior at sites of natural beauty around the world, posted a video showing a group of men doing exactly that, jumping into the tiny tent, which appears to be pitched right at the edge of a canyon.

It's not clear exactly where the clip was shot, but judging by the rock formations, it could be Colorado or Idaho.

Unsurprisingly, commenters were less than impressed, particularly since search and rescue volunteers would have needed to put themselves in danger to save the 'campers' if something had gone wrong.

"Dumber than a sack of hammers," wrote one Instagram user. "If one of them falls off, a search and rescue team has to risk their lives to [find] them."

"Geologist here: rocks are strong, but don’t trust them," added another.

Safety around drops

All US National Parks have clear rules about staying clear of steep drops, keeping hold of children, and being aware of your surroundings at all times. Thankfully accidents are rare, but they do sometimes happen.

Last year, a boy fell at the Grand Canyon after trying to move out of the way of a tourist taking a photo, and a woman died after falling from a cliff in a New York State Park while taking pictures with her husband.

"Take your time and watch your step," warns the National Park Service in its advice to hikers. "Be careful and watch where you are walking, especially on slippery areas or near cliffs. Stick to dry paths and solid rock areas with good footing."