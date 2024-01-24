Watch what happens when a wayward moose gets loose at Colorado ski resort

The moose appeared to be taking advantage of all the recent snow for some Tuesday freshies

Every savvy Colorado skier knows that Tuesdays are the best days to hit the slopes and yesterday the conditions were so good at one ski resort that even the local moose got in on the action. A video posted to Instagram shows a wayward moose trotting down a run at Winter Park in the middle of the day.

The video, which you can watch below, was shared by the traffic news account i70things and attributed to @holmslicee. It shows skiers giving the young moose a wide berth as it makes its way down the run. Some young children can be heard urging the moose to hurry.

In the comments, Colorado Parks and Wildlife praised the wildlife safety measures in place, writing "Glad to see everyone giving that moose plenty of space!"

Though it's entertaining to watch, some commenters expressed their concern.

"It’s so sad the moose in Grand County have been displaced for over a decade from their habitat in the meadow between town of WP & Fraser because they built a development there," writes one follower.

There has been unrest among locals regarding the Cooper Creek Development, has plans for another gondola. According to notes from a 2022 Town of Winter Park planning commission meeting, residents fear the development is pushing moose out of their natural habitat.

Moose safety

It's very rare to encounter a moose on the ski slopes like this, and uncommon to meet one on a hike as they are a reclusive species, but spend enough time in Colorado and you're bound to meet one. The main action you should take is to give them plenty of room – just last winter we reported on a moose attacking skiers and snowboarders invading that were invading his space.

If you come close to a moose on the trail, immediately secure your pets and children, talk calmly to the moose, slowly back away and if it's acting aggressively, position yourself behind a tree or a boulder in case it charges. Learn more in our article on what to do if you see a moose.