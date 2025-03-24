Negligent teen hikers blamed for 1,000 acre South Carolina wildfire in Table Rock Mountain State Park, authorities claim
The fire forced rescue teams to halt their search for a missing female hiker, who was last seen in the area 3 weeks ago
Negligent teenage hikers are at fault for a large-scale South Carolina wildfire, according to officials.
The blaze began on Friday, March 21 at Table Rock State Park and has since burned more than 1,000 acres of South Carolina wilderness, forcing nearby residents to evacuate.
Alongside their efforts to contain the fire, local authorities are investigating its cause, and are now pointing the blame at irresponsible hikers.
On Friday, police officers and dog handlers searching for missing hiker Stephanie Womacks were forced to abandon their efforts due to the fire.
Taking to Facebook, Pickens County Sherriff Tommy Blakenship said: "Their search was cut short due to the negligent act of some hikers that led to the forest fire."
Army veteran Womacks, 52, has been missing in the area since she went for a hike on March 3. Further search efforts, including those by local volunteers, have been canceled as officials work to manage the fire.
"The young men that are responsible for the fire have been identified," continued Blakenship, although he did not specify how they were responsible.
Four teenagers have now been questioned in relation to the fire.
Containing the fire has proven challenging for local fire authorities thanks to downed timber from Hurricane Helene, which has helped it spread.
All trail systems and several camping grounds in Table Rock State Park have been temporarily closed.
Authorities are currently carrying out scheduled backburning in the area to suppress further blazes. Locals are advised to regularly check social media and local news for the latest safety updates.
