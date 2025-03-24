Negligent teen hikers blamed for 1,000 acre South Carolina wildfire in Table Rock Mountain State Park, authorities claim

By published

The fire forced rescue teams to halt their search for a missing female hiker, who was last seen in the area 3 weeks ago

Wildfire
Wildfire burning (stock image) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Negligent teenage hikers are at fault for a large-scale South Carolina wildfire, according to officials.

The blaze began on Friday, March 21 at Table Rock State Park and has since burned more than 1,000 acres of South Carolina wilderness, forcing nearby residents to evacuate.

Alongside their efforts to contain the fire, local authorities are investigating its cause, and are now pointing the blame at irresponsible hikers.

Posted by PickensCountySheriffsOffice on 

On Friday, police officers and dog handlers searching for missing hiker Stephanie Womacks were forced to abandon their efforts due to the fire.

Taking to Facebook, Pickens County Sherriff Tommy Blakenship said: "Their search was cut short due to the negligent act of some hikers that led to the forest fire."

Army veteran Womacks, 52, has been missing in the area since she went for a hike on March 3. Further search efforts, including those by local volunteers, have been canceled as officials work to manage the fire.

"The young men that are responsible for the fire have been identified," continued Blakenship, although he did not specify how they were responsible.

Four teenagers have now been questioned in relation to the fire.

Controlled backburning

Controlled backburning limits wildfire risk (stock image) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Containing the fire has proven challenging for local fire authorities thanks to downed timber from Hurricane Helene, which has helped it spread.

All trail systems and several camping grounds in Table Rock State Park have been temporarily closed.

Authorities are currently carrying out scheduled backburning in the area to suppress further blazes. Locals are advised to regularly check social media and local news for the latest safety updates.

For more on wildfires, check out our expert wildfire safety guide.

CATEGORIES
Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

More about outdoor
Vitosha Mountain

Blind ultra-runner climbs the equivalent of Mount Everest in non-stop endurance challenge
MSR Habitude 6

Get set for your first camp of the season with more than $200 off this wilderness-ready, family-size MSR tent
Vitosha Mountain

Blind ultra-runner climbs the equivalent of Mount Everest in non-stop endurance challenge
See more latest
Most Popular
Vitosha Mountain
Blind ultra-runner climbs the equivalent of Mount Everest in non-stop endurance challenge
MSR Habitude 6
Get set for your first camp of the season with more than $200 off this wilderness-ready, family-size MSR tent
Runners at Black to the Trails
"It's unlike anything that's been seen before" – meet Black to the Trails, the world’s most ethnically diverse trail running event
Patagonia storm shift pants deals image
We gave these "surprisingly rugged" Patagonia pants a perfect 5 stars for spring skiing – now they're a huge 30% off
A hiker in the forest wearing the Columbia Altbound Jacket
Omni-Tech Eco: Columbia revamps its original waterproof fabric with recycled coffee grounds
Courtney Dauwalter racing in the UTMB 2021
It's another course record for Courtney Dauwalter – on an almost entirely uphill race
People hiking and using the AllTrails app
Run don't walk - AllTrails is offering 50% off its premium membership, but the deal runs out tomorrow
Jim Walmsley with arms raised at the finish line of the UTMB in 2023
UTMB Chianti: "It was really, really hard" – Walmsley rockets to the finish in 10 hours, Jornet and Bouillard bag golden tickets, Fiona Pascall leads women
Person in cowboy boots hiking with pet pig on a harness
"I dropped to my knees, I was crying, she ran to me" - emotional owner reunited with pet pig stolen while they were out hiking
Camping
Just in time for spring! Pitch up with Nemo's new range of tents, sleeping bags and more