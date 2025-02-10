New Colorado trail takes hikers through almost 300 miles of Rocky Mountain wilderness

Fancy a challenge? Hikers in Colorado can now embark on a 292-mile route through stunning Rocky Mountains wilderness.

The new ‘Northern Colorado Trail’, connects hundreds of routes in the Rocky Mountains National Park, Rawah wilderness area, and Flattops wilderness area. The route begins in Estes Park, in Larimer County, and culminates in the mountain city of Glenwood Springs.

The hike takes up to a few weeks to complete, depending on your skill level and experience. Along the way, hikers be able to use public facilities and pass through a few towns, although wild camping is required.

The route was mapped by Colorado native Kevin Silvernale, an experienced hiker who's trekked all over the United States. After completing the Appalachian and Pacific Crest Trails, Silvernale sought a lengthy trail a little closer to home.

Over several weeks, he used GPS and maps to connect routes across Northern Colorado. The majority of the journey is on existing trails, with a few sections on roadways.

"The reaction has been very positive, impressively positive, with many people suggesting that they will possibly do it this year,” Silvernale told Community Radio for Northern Colorado.

“So with that traction and momentum, more and more will pile on, and there will actually be a good hiking community out there."

Silvernale documented his route-mapping journey on Instagram.

Colorado boasts almost 40,000 miles worth of hiking trails, including the iconic Colorado trail, which takes trekkers 486 miles from Durango to the Waterton Canyon near Denver.

It's also home to the Rocky Mountains National Park, a breathtaking expanse of North American wilderness spanning 415 square miles / 1,075km2.

More than four and a half million people visit the park every year, to camp among its towering peaks and hike its picturesque trails. You can check out our expert guide to the very best hikes in the Rocky Mountains National Park here.