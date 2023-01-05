New Garmin LTE dashcam lets you check on your car live, wherever you've parked

Garmin has launched a new LTE-equipped dashcam that lets you see live footage from your car, wherever you are in the world. If you're out on a hike and want to take a look at your SUV back at the trailhead, or want to take a look without leaving the comfort of your tent and sleeping bag, the Garmin Dash Cam Live (opens in new tab) lets you do it right from your phone.

The Garmin Dash Cam Live records exterior footage in 1440p resolution, and offers a 140-degree field of view, with good clarity even after dark (think of it like a Ring doorbell for your vehicle). You can also control the camera with voice commands, allowing you to save video, stop or start recording, take still pictures, and more hands-free.

The Garmin Dash Cam Live has a suggested retail price of $399.99/£349.99, with a monthly Vault subscription plan (opens in new tab) necessary for LTE functions.

Built for camping

There's also good news if you enjoy hitting the road in your camper, with two new Garmin sat-navs specifically for large recreational vehicles. The Garmin Camper 895 (opens in new tab) and Camper 1095 (opens in new tab) (known as the RV 895 and RV 1095 in the US) are purpose-built for camping, and preloaded with heaps of information to help you plan your next trip.

The two sat-navs (which have 8in and 10in screens respectively) both include a directory of camp sites, TripAdvisor ratings, environmental zone routing, points of interest from FourSquare, and much more tailored to your location.

You can plot your route in advance through the Garmin Drive mobile app, which will also stream live traffic updates, weather reports, fuel prices, and smart notifications when paired with the sat-nav. You can even use the device to make hands-free calls via Bluetooth.

The Garmin Camper 895 is priced at $699.99/£579.99 and the Camper 1090 is $899.99/£779.99. Both are available now direct from Garmin (opens in new tab).